【明報專訊】Every now and then Sara makes a mistake. "I try to avoid them, but I'm just a stork (鸛鳥). I'm not perfect, you know!" she said. Sure, but the mistakes Sara makes are colossal (巨大的)! "Such as receiving back parcels that I have delivered to the wrong address," Sara frowned. To receive back, of course, is to have something returned. "Look, even the postman receives back undeliverable mail (無法派遞的郵件) !" Sara answered.