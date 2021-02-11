Mona's Musings : Disgraceful private medical practices

The desired attentiveness was finally demonstrated as the patient passed away. In a matter of minutes, a nurse entered with standard props. "Put her false teeth in this cup. Take away any belongings you wish to keep. We shall dispose of the rest. And here's your bill to settle before tonight. Sign here." I wonder if artificial intelligence could handle the matter with more human touch. Stupefied, the family tried to wrap their heads around her requests while collecting themselves over the fresh loss of their loved one.

45 minutes later, a doctor arrived. "She is certified dead," he murmured, making his way to another patient, or perhaps, another corpse that has completed its profit-making-purposes.

This episode was infuriating and unsettling. Even if we regard private medical practices as a mere commodity, they should be held to a high standard given their fees. In essence, medical care should never be viewed as a mere commercial product. Terminal illnesses are difficult both for the patient and for their carers. Sometimes, gentle words and gestures may be the best cure to their pain. Failing that, these private medical institutions and some of their practitioners are a disgrace to the vows they took to care for the weak and needy.

