Ask & Learn聞問切：Nor、or、either...or（下）

【明報專訊】上期提到 neither 和 nor 會同句出現，例如：Neither Tom nor Mary enjoy watching movies in the morning，但也有例外，譬如想加強語氣，著重瑪麗也不喜歡早上看電影，便可斷成兩句表達，先說湯姆不喜歡這樣做：Tom does not enjoy watching movies in the morning，再以 neither 或 nor 開首補充瑪麗亦然：Neither does Mary 或 Nor does Mary。同樣情形，可以說：Tom does not enjoy watching movies in the morning. Mary does not either。以下例子都表達同樣意思：
Neither Tom nor May enjoy watching movies in the morning.
Tom does not enjoy watching movies in the morning. Neither（或 Nor）does Mary.
Tom does not enjoy watching movies in the morning. Mary does not either.
̷̷ 譚景輝(english@mingpao.com) ̷
