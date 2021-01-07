英語雞精班：莎翁詩作的詞藻之妙

同樣地在第138首十四行詩中，詩人重複提及 lie 一字，lie 字面解作「欺騙」，全詩不斷指出詩人與所提及女人的關係只是建基於謊言。在 When my love swears that she is made of truth（行1）（我的愛人發誓自己對愛情真摯）一句中，Made of truth 字面意思是愛人聲稱自己對詩人真誠忠心，另一個語帶雙關的意思可解作 a true virgin（貞潔）。之後一連串有關謊言的詞彙重複出現，如 I do believe her though I know she lies（行2）（雖然我知道她說謊，但我仍然選擇相信她）、world's false subtleties（行4）（世界的狡猾之處）、false-speaking tongue（行7） （說謊的舌頭）、simple truth suppressed（行8）（被抑壓的直白真相）、lies（行2、14）、lie（行13）（謊言）。最後兩句對句為全詩的中心思想——Therefore I lie with her, and she with me/And in our faults by lies we flattered be（行13、14）。lie 一詞既有互相「說謊」的意思，亦可解作「躺下」，暗示牀笫之歡，即詩人與該女人的關係只建基於謊言、假裝的忠貞及肉體上的歡愉。

大家可多加想像，再細心重溫莎士比亞詩歌的詞藻之妙。

■Sonnet 24

Mine eye hath played the painter and hath steeled,

Thy beauty's form in table of my heart;

My body is the frame wherein 'tis held,

And perspective that is best painter's art.

For through the painter must you see his skill,

To find where your true image pictured lies,

Which in my bosom's shop is hanging still,

That hath his windows glazed with thine eyes.

Now see what good turns eyes for eyes have done:

Mine eyes have drawn thy shape, and thine for me

Are windows to my breast, where-through the sun

Delights to peep, to gaze therein on thee;

Yet eyes this cunning want to grace their art,

They draw but what they see, know not the heart.

■Sonnet 138

When my love swears that she is made of truth,

I do believe her though I know she lies,

That she might think me some untutored youth,

Unlearned in the world's false subtleties.

Thus vainly thinking that she thinks me young,

Although she knows my days are past the best,

Simply I credit her false-speaking tongue:

On both sides thus is simple truth suppressed:

But wherefore says she not she is unjust?

And wherefore say not I that I am old?

O! love's best habit is in seeming trust,

And age in love, loves not to have years told:

Therefore I lie with her, and she with me,

And in our faults by lies we flattered be.

文︰Sumie Chan