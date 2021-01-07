英語雞精班：莎翁詩作的詞藻之妙

【明報專訊】詞彙運用得宜，可委婉表達對某事物的感受。莎士比亞的詩作用字語帶雙關，其意甚妙。若讀者有留意早前節目，例如已介紹的第24首十四行詩，便可見莎翁透過曖昧模糊的詞彙，表達對友人愛慕之情。Mine eye hath played the painter and hath steeled/ Thy beauty's form in table of my heart（行1至2）。詩人浪漫地將「眼睛」（eye）比喻作「畫師」（painter），皆因眼睛能像畫師一樣描繪出「美」（beauty），而「心」（heart）更被比喻成「畫板」，因心臟能承載眼睛所看見的美。Table（行2）暗指「畫框」或「紙板」，意思是戀人的美已被「鋼鐵」（steeled）製成的畫框牢牢鑲嵌在詩人的心上。詩人又指自己的身體像「畫框」一樣，擁護和保留着摯愛所有的美。戀人的眼睛被比喻為「窗口」（行8），眼睛讓人洞悉世界，像窗口一樣同是傳達資訊及獲得情感的工具；眼睛的功能特點與「太陽」相似，眼睛是人體的主要器官，能夠聚焦觀看，而太陽是主要天體，如眼睛一般散發光芒，並給予萬物生機。莎士比亞將 windows（行8、11）（窗口）、eyes（行9、10）（眼睛）、The sun（行11）（太陽）這些詞彙聯繫在一起翻譯成相近的意思，但最後一句卻話鋒一轉，在 They draw but what they see, know not the heart（行14）中，詩人突然指出眼睛未必可看穿人們心裏的謊言。
同樣地在第138首十四行詩中，詩人重複提及 lie 一字，lie 字面解作「欺騙」，全詩不斷指出詩人與所提及女人的關係只是建基於謊言。在 When my love swears that she is made of truth（行1）（我的愛人發誓自己對愛情真摯）一句中，Made of truth 字面意思是愛人聲稱自己對詩人真誠忠心，另一個語帶雙關的意思可解作 a true virgin（貞潔）。之後一連串有關謊言的詞彙重複出現，如 I do believe her though I know she lies（行2）（雖然我知道她說謊，但我仍然選擇相信她）、world's false subtleties（行4）（世界的狡猾之處）、false-speaking tongue（行7） （說謊的舌頭）、simple truth suppressed（行8）（被抑壓的直白真相）、lies（行2、14）、lie（行13）（謊言）。最後兩句對句為全詩的中心思想——Therefore I lie with her, and she with me/And in our faults by lies we flattered be（行13、14）。lie 一詞既有互相「說謊」的意思，亦可解作「躺下」，暗示牀笫之歡，即詩人與該女人的關係只建基於謊言、假裝的忠貞及肉體上的歡愉。
大家可多加想像，再細心重溫莎士比亞詩歌的詞藻之妙。
■Sonnet 24
Mine eye hath played the painter and hath steeled,
Thy beauty's form in table of my heart;
My body is the frame wherein 'tis held,
And perspective that is best painter's art.
For through the painter must you see his skill,
To find where your true image pictured lies,
Which in my bosom's shop is hanging still,
That hath his windows glazed with thine eyes.
Now see what good turns eyes for eyes have done:
Mine eyes have drawn thy shape, and thine for me
Are windows to my breast, where-through the sun
Delights to peep, to gaze therein on thee;
Yet eyes this cunning want to grace their art,
They draw but what they see, know not the heart.
■Sonnet 138
When my love swears that she is made of truth,
I do believe her though I know she lies,
That she might think me some untutored youth,
Unlearned in the world's false subtleties.
Thus vainly thinking that she thinks me young,
Although she knows my days are past the best,
Simply I credit her false-speaking tongue:
On both sides thus is simple truth suppressed:
But wherefore says she not she is unjust?
And wherefore say not I that I am old?
O! love's best habit is in seeming trust,
And age in love, loves not to have years told:
Therefore I lie with her, and she with me,
And in our faults by lies we flattered be.