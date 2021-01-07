Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】■Clues Across
1. A vegetable: green seeds in a green pod that can be eaten raw or cooked.
4. To repeat something: e.g. a tune "Play it _____, Sam!"
5. Without much light, or describing someone who is not clever.
6. The route to a place: "Do you know the _____ to Star Ferry terminal?"
7. Someone is using the phone number you want to call: the line is _____.
■Clues Down
1. A small fish crowded with others into a small can: could be a _____.
2. A: How do you know when a dog is happy, B?
B: It will _____ its tail.
3. Quite angry about something but not in a great rage.
4. In a group of things.
6. A head covering: you might see a judge wearing one.