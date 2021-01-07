Word Puzzle

1. A vegetable: green seeds in a green pod that can be eaten raw or cooked.

4. To repeat something: e.g. a tune "Play it _____, Sam!"

5. Without much light, or describing someone who is not clever.

6. The route to a place: "Do you know the _____ to Star Ferry terminal?"

7. Someone is using the phone number you want to call: the line is _____.

■Clues Down

1. A small fish crowded with others into a small can: could be a _____.

2. A: How do you know when a dog is happy, B?

B: It will _____ its tail.

3. Quite angry about something but not in a great rage.

4. In a group of things.

6. A head covering: you might see a judge wearing one.

■by David Foulds