Editorial : Politics and law

Geoffrey Ma has served as Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal for ten years. Over this period, Hong Kong has experienced fierce political struggles and violent incidents, which have put the rule of law and the judicial system to an unprecedented test. People holding different political views often have different opinions on how the courts have handled these cases, and criticism of judges and the judiciary has been on the rise. While reasonable discussions conducted from a legal point of view must be respected, many more have been emotional and unreasonable attacks. Some people do not seek to understand the law. They are pompous, and do not tolerate other perspectives. They have increasingly targeted judges ad hominem in recent years, an apparent trend which has not been incidental. As Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal, Geoffrey Ma shoulders the responsibility of safeguarding the rule of law in Hong Kong and has faced unprecedented challenges and turbulent situations. It is inevitable that everyone sees his performance over the past ten years differently.

In recent years, there has been a lot of discussion about the "separation of powers", which involves the understanding of the Basic Law and the constitutional order. In any case, the most important thing is for Hong Kong to have judicial independence. The core of judicial independence lies in judges' fairness and impartiality when hearing cases. They should only look at whether a case is well-founded, and must be free from interference from anyone. They should especially not be affected by political opinions but make sure that everyone is equal before the law. At the same time, every judge has made a judicial oath and must uphold the Basic Law and swear allegiance to the SAR. This is also the gist of what Geoffrey Ma said about judicial independence in his parting speech yesterday (January 5). Ma emphasised that politics belongs to politics and law belongs to law. As long as everyone adheres to these principles, Hong Kong can certainly maintain the rule of law under "One country, two systems".

The legal systems of Hong Kong and the mainland are very different. "One country, two systems" came into existence out of respect for history and the consideration of reality. Of course, there is no system in the world that remains unchanged forever. It is necessary for a system to be adjusted in time to meet actual needs. The establishment of the Court of Final Appeal after the handover of Hong Kong was itself a change. It is believed that no one thinks that the change "damaged" the rule of law in Hong Kong.

Over the past year or so, some judges' judgements and statements made in court have caused a lot of discussions in society. They have even given the public a perception of a departure from professionalism and balance. However, Hong Kong has a common law system, and judges must publicly state the reasons for their decisions. From convictions to sentencing, whether they are reasonable or fair can be discussed objectively.

Since the handover of Hong Kong, judicial reviews have increased from 100 cases or so at the beginning to around 3,000 cases in recent years. Henry Litton, a former judge of the Court of Final Appeal, believes that it is time for the judicial system to be reformed. One of the reasons is the abuse of judicial review procedures. Over the past year, Hong Kong has seen frequent cases of people skipping bail and fleeing. Some countries have suspended extradition agreements with Hong Kong. This has increased the incentives for serious offenders to flee the city. Former Director of Public Prosecutions Grenville Cross believes that the bail system has been seriously abused and the bail threshold should be raised. If we discuss the matter from a perspective of the law but not politics, the relevant suggestions are actually worthy of an in-depth study.

明報社評2021.01.06：政治歸政治 法律歸法律

終審法院首席法官馬道立下周一正式退休。

馬道立出任終審法院首席法官十載，這段期間，香港經歷了激烈的政治鬥爭和暴力事件，法治和司法制度受到空前考驗，不同政見人士對法庭處理常有不同意見，對法官及司法機構的批評亦愈來愈多，以法論法的理性討論必須尊重，然而出現得更多的，卻是情緒化的無理攻擊，部分人對法律不求甚解，自以為是，對其他角度一概不予寬容，近年針對法官的人身攻擊顯著增加，絕非偶然。馬道立作為終院首席法官，肩負起守護香港法治的責任，面對前所未有的挑戰和風浪，十載表現評價，難免言人人殊。

近年社會就「三權分立」有不少議論，當中涉及對《基本法》和憲制秩序的理解，無論如何，最重要是香港有司法獨立。司法獨立的核心，在於法官公平公正審理案件，只看理據，不受任何人干涉，尤其不能受政治意見影響，法律面前人人平等；與此同時，每位法官亦有司法誓言，必須擁護基本法及效忠特區。這亦是昨天馬道立臨別贈言，有關司法獨立的大致說法。馬官強調的，是政治歸政治、法律歸法律，只要人人堅持這些原則，香港定可在一國兩制下守住法治。

香港與內地法律制度迥異，一國兩制的存在，正是出於尊重歷史、顧及現實；當然，世上沒有制度永遠一成不變，必須因應現實需要，適時調整，香港回歸後設立終審法院，本身就是一種變，相信不會有人認為這一改變，是對本港法治的「破壞」。

過去一年多，一些法官的判決和庭上言論，在社會引起不少迴響，甚至留下了偏離專業和不夠持平的觀感，然而本港奉行普通法，法官裁決必須公開闡明理據，定罪、判刑是否合理公道，可以客觀討論。

香港回歸以來，司法覆核由初期一年百多宗，增至近年約3000多宗，終審法院前法官烈顯倫認為司法制度是時候要改革，理據之一便涉及濫用司法覆核程序的問題；過去一年本港頻頻有棄保潛逃事件，部分國家暫停與香港的引渡協議，增加嚴重控罪者潛逃外國的誘因，前刑事檢控專員江樂士認為，保釋制度被嚴重濫用，應該提高保釋門檻。以法論法不談政治，有關建議值得深入研究。

■Glossary

生字

professionalism : the high standard that you expect from a person who is well trained in a particular job

incentive : sth that encourages you to do sth

worthy : having the qualities that deserve sb/sth