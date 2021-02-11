Editorial：Flexibility in class suspension as a compromise

On December 21, the Education Bureau (EDB) ordered secondary and primary schools to suspend in-person classes until January 10. Yesterday (January 4) it announced that such arrangements will remain in place until the Lunar New Year, but at the same time schools will be allowed to exercise their discretion to arrange for a small number of students to return to campuses to attend classes. Secondary schools can arrange for students to return to the campus for face-to-face classes or examinations as long as the number of students for each half-day session does not exceed one sixth of the school's total number of students. Primary schools, at their discretion, can also arrange for students from specific classes to return to school to attend half-day lessons in the morning. In short, despite the suspension of in-person classes in secondary and primary schools in theory, in practice, a small and limited number of students will be allowed to return to the campus for lessons or examinations in accordance with school-based arrangements.

Over the past year, the city's secondary and primary schools have had their classes suspended or been conducting only online lessons for a long time, affecting the students' studies as well as their physical and psychological well-being significantly. The internet penetration rate in Hong Kong, an affluent society, is much higher than in developing regions, but this does not mean online lessons can replace face-to-face classes. The children of many underprivileged families lack good internet devices. Their connection to online classes is often interrupted due to unsatisfactory network speeds or signal problems. Many teachers have also reported that students' concentration during online classes is obviously poorer than in face-to-face lessons. Prolonged home staying and the lack of a ''relatively normal'' campus life disadvantage junior primary school students in their physical and psychological development. Primary Five students have to take internal examinations for the purpose of Secondary School Places Allocation. Secondary Three students will have to choose their elective subjects soon. Students at these levels are particularly affected by the absence of normal schooling.

Although scientific evidence shows that students are not a high-risk group as far as the COVID-19 pandemic is concerned, schools are still where a huge number of teachers and students gather for classes. In the case of a campus outbreak, the virus can easily spread at a high speed, let alone the immense flow of people in the community to be caused by the full resumption of secondary and primary school classes. Given the many transmission chains in the Hong Kong community at present and the need for pandemic control, the conditions for full resumption of classes do not exist. Allowing secondary and primary schools to exercise their discretion to arrange for a small number of students to return to campuses for classes is not a riskless expedient measure. The authorities must pay close attention to any changes in the situation of the pandemic and make adjustments accordingly.

明報社評 2021.01.05：停課安排保留彈性 過年清零須加把勁

本港抗疫陷苦戰，政府宣布現行社交距離措施延長兩周，中小學原則上繼續暫停面授課堂，直至農曆新年假期，惟校方可有限度容許小量學生回校上課。第四波疫情回落緩慢，全面復課不能操之過急，不過網上授課不足之處多多，長期持續會嚴重影響學童學習，中小學停課安排多留一些彈性是好事，然而校本安排易生混亂，當局需要密切留意校園情况，避免出現亂象甚至爆發疫情。元旦過去，農曆新年不久又來，政府應以過年前實現「清零」為目標，就算沒有一定做到的把握，至少亦要讓市民看到過年後有望清零，學生可以盡快全面復課，百業亦可逐步復蘇。

上月21日，教育局因應疫情，要求中小學暫停面授課堂至本月10日，昨天政府宣布，有關安排將延續至農曆新年期間，惟同時亦為校方酌情安排小量學生回校上課，留下了較多空間。中學方面，只要每半天回校學生人數不多於六分之一，校方可自行安排部分學生返學半天或考試；小學方面，校方亦可酌情讓個別班別上午回校授課半天。簡言之，中小學原則上雖是暫停面授課堂，實際上卻是按校本原則，有限度讓小量學生回校上課或考試。

過去一年，本港中小學長時間處於停課或只有網上授課的狀態，對學童課業以至身心健康都有顯著影響。香港是富裕社會，上網率比發展中地區高很多，惟不代表網上授課可以代替面授課堂。很多貧困家庭子弟缺乏優良上網設備，網絡速度或信號問題，經常導致網課中斷；不少教師亦發現，學生上網課的專心程度，明顯較返學面授為差。初小學生長期留家，無法過「稍為正常」的校園生活，不利身心發展；小五生今年要考呈分試，中三生即將要選科，無法如常上學，對他們影響尤大。

雖然科學證據顯示，學童並非疫下高危一群，不過學校始終是大量師生聚集上課的地方，一旦出現疫情，容易迅速擴散，何况中小學全面復課，將在社區製造大量人流，鑑於本港社區目前仍有很多傳播鏈，基於控疫需要，現在沒有全面復課的條件。容許中小學酌情讓小量學生回校上課，屬折衷做法，不會是零風險，當局必須密切留意疫情變化，隨時調整。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

uphill /ˌʌpˈhɪl/：requiring great effort; difficult

prone /prəʊn/ to：likely to suffer from sth or to do sth bad

expedient /ɪkˈspiːdiənt/：useful or necessary for a particular purpose, but not always fair or right

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm