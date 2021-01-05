Culture Express：Queens' blessings

Channel 4, a UK broadcaster, made a doppelgänger (分身) for the Queen and produced a video recording similar in format. The video is seemingly a mockery of the queen's speech, an act that would arouse suspicions from some mighty countries' forceful authorities. However, it just wanted to remind people that fake news is everywhere. Such tolerance is indeed very commendable and memorable.

̷̷ Text: Staff Reporter ̷

An update on the latest cultural events