Culture Express：Queens' blessings

【明報專訊】The British monarch's annual Christmas message is an event that draws attention from her subjects in the Commonwealth, as well as people around the globe. It seems that during extraordinary times a moral authority without actually touching upon real politics is the best person to encourage people to summon all the strength they can muster.
Channel 4, a UK broadcaster, made a doppelgänger (分身) for the Queen and produced a video recording similar in format. The video is seemingly a mockery of the queen's speech, an act that would arouse suspicions from some mighty countries' forceful authorities. However, it just wanted to remind people that fake news is everywhere. Such tolerance is indeed very commendable and memorable.
̷̷ Text: Staff Reporter ̷
An update on the latest cultural events