Ask & Learn聞問切：Nor、or、either...or（上）

①I have not been a member of A team nor B team of the game.

②I have not been a member of A team or B team of the game.

③I have not been a member of either A team or B team of the game.

答:Either ... or 和 Neither ... nor 的用法因時地而異,按現今英國及北美地區習慣,①是不合語法的,而②和③意思基本一樣,唯一不同是③的隊伍選擇只有 A 和 B,而②則不受此限,說不定還有 C、D,還未提到而已。那 nor 應如何使用?基本上,撇除例外,nor 須與 neither 一起用。用之表達②、③,須改為 I have been a member of neither A team nor B team,而 nor 或 neither 的單獨用法,下期再說。

Have you got any questions about English usage?

Don't hesitate to send them to us!

譚景輝(english@mingpao.com)