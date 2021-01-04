Ask & Learn聞問切：Nor、or、either...or（上）

①I have not been a member of A team nor B team of the game.

②I have not been a member of A team or B team of the game.

③I have not been a member of either A team or B team of the game.

答：Either ... or 和 Neither ... nor 的用法因時地而異，按現今英國及北美地區習慣，①是不合語法的，而②和③意思基本一樣，唯一不同是③的隊伍選擇只有 A 和 B，而②則不受此限，說不定還有 C、D，還未提到而已。那 nor 應如何使用？基本上，撇除例外，nor 須與 neither 一起用。用之表達②、③，須改為 I have been a member of neither A team nor B team，而 nor 或 neither 的單獨用法，下期再說。

