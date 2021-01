【明報專訊】Cyril won a trip to Hawaii. He met Matilda there, and they got married. I would think that was enough good fortune for one year, but now the boss has made Cyril a supervisor! "I'm so lucky! I'm riding on the crest of a wave," Cyril said. Anyone riding (on) the crest of a wave is like Cyril: he or she is enjoying a prolonged period (長時期) of success and good fortune.