名人教英文：A plant 係「內奸」

一個明顯例子是 to plant 種植，to plant a seed 播下種子。但看以下句子：

‧She PLANTS a kiss on his cheek. 她在他臉上吻了一下。這「栽種一個吻」的形容，自然純粹是比喻。

‧Police have allegedly PLANTED evidence at the crime scene. 警方涉嫌在犯罪現場插贓。留意用上一個「插」字，令人聯想「插秧」，同樣有種植的意象。

而大家常說的「種票」，英文一般會叫 vote rigging，但說 vote planting 亦可，香港人都知道是什麼一回事。

還有在別人的腦袋中植入一些念頭，近似洗腦地，令人揮之不去，像跟人說：

‧"Whatever you do, don't think of an elephant," and the first thing they'll think of is an elephant. It is A PLANT in the listeners' minds.「不管你做什麼，不要想起一隻大象」，而聽者第一樣想到的，不就是大象。這就是在他們腦袋中播下的念頭。

以上 plant 的用法，用於動作及物件。那可不可以 plant 一個人呢？一樣可以。

‧Now I see, he's a plant. 我懂了，他是給栽進來的一個人。簡單而言，也就是 a spy 間諜、an undercover 臥底、a mole 內奸。

可否自己 plant 自己？亦得，看看以下這個講法：

‧He planted himself in the seat next to me. 他把自己栽進我身旁的座位。

‧She started yelling at me before I planted my bottom on the chair. 我都還未一屁股坐進椅子，他就向我咆哮了。

另一個同樣尋常但有另類用法的動詞，是 to deposit 入錢、入帳。

除了跟錢銀有關，to deposit 亦解作放下、放低。

‧The cuckoo DEPOSITS its eggs in other birds' nests. 布穀鳥把自己的蛋放在別的鳥巢裏。

‧He DEPOSITED his luggage in the locker at the airport. 他把行李存放在機場的儲物櫃中。

可以 plant 人，同樣可以 deposit 人。

‧The bus deposited me miles from anywhere. 那架巴士把我放下在偏遠無人之境。

‧He gave me a ride and deposited me right outside my block. 他載我一程，在我住的大廈前把我放下。

■文︰毛孟靜

電郵：claudiabowring@gmail.com