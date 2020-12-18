A Little English：A present for the planet

So Santa and his elves got busy in their workshop preparing a wonderful gift for their beloved Earth. ''Here's your present, open it up and see!'' said Santa as he handed over a small box.

Earth was all excited and could hardly wait. Inside the box were some tiny round balls studded with (點綴着……的) pointy cones. ''Oh,'' said Earth with a sigh of disappointment, ''it's the same as last year's present. Well, I am rather surprised to be getting the same present again, I guess.''

Santa smiled and said kindly, ''Look carefully, it's not the same. The elves remodelled it — a kind of mutation (變異). It will now act very differently from last year's model.''

Earth looked and saw that all the cones were now pointing the other way, so each object resembled a tiny sun. They rolled around merrily inside their box like bright red Christmas decorations.

''Santa, last year I asked for peace and you gave me a box of red balls like these. Once I opened it, all the tiny creatures flew out and spread everywhere! True, thanks to them, everything became very quiet — no more hustle and bustle (喧鬧嘈雜), no traffic fumes, less factory smoke, less noise. One could hear the birds singing again, see blue skies and breathe fresh air. All living creatures were healthier and happier — except humans. Some people behaved sensibly but many did not. In fear and panic, they produced even more trash and sprayed the environment with more harmful chemicals than before. What a disaster!''

Santa nodded, ''Yes, even I did not foresee how crazy the people's reaction would be. Don't worry, this new version will give the people immunity. They will only suffer a stuffy nose for a while, like getting a cold. Nothing like a good scare to remind us how precious life is. Let's hope humans have learnt a good lesson!''

■Something to: think about

What present do you want from Santa:

a. for yourself

b. for your family

c. for your hometown

̷̷ Text: A Lamb ̷

