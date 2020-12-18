Coming Up for Air：Letter to Santa

Hello from Hong Kong! How are you? Up to your neck in gift lists and presents, I'm thinking.

So are you worried about going out this year in the middle of a pandemic? I hope you and your helpers will be taking some special precautions as you guys prepare to make your rounds. Face masks would be a good start. If you don't have enough we can mail you some. Also, how about a vaccine? Please do get one if you haven't already. You are Santa, after all. And if you get sick Christmas will suck even more than it already does.

Because of the virus we won't be doing much as a family for Christmas this year. We'll probably stay home, bake cookies, cook a yummy dinner, and watch some Christmas movies. Speaking of Christmas movies, we made a list of our favourites. Charlie Brown and Home Alone made the list. So did Die Hard.

My kids, ages 6 and 8, sent you letters. Did you happen to see them? I took a peek at my son, Charlie's letter before he sent it. Charlie asked you for a secret agent spy pen. And also something with a screen that he knows he probably won't get; I think he said in his letter that this request was ''optional''.

Charlie also asked you in his letter if you still give out coal. Do you, Santa? Because if you do there are some naughty people in Hong Kong who I think deserve nothing but coal in their stockings. If you're wondering who these people are, I've sent you another letter by way of a courier pigeon that has a few names. The letter has a 20-second self-destruct timer on it so please read and burn quickly.

Now for my wish list. When I was growing up a friend gave me a radio shaped like a hamburger for a present. I would put the radio under my pillow during bedtime and listen to broadcasts of baseball games as I fell asleep. These days when I can't fall asleep I listen to recordings of old radio shows from the '40s and '50s. But the music player I use for that has a bright screen that keeps me up. So I'm thinking a vintage style radio with no screen that plays old radio shows would be a nice gift. Well, that and world peace.

One last thing. I've heard that according to some legends when the clock strikes midnight on Christmas eve animals everywhere can talk. Is this true? I used to have a dog named Sadie and I don't think I ever heard her talk. Ever. Of course I also don't remember the last time I stayed up past midnight.

Sadly, Sadie is no longer in my life. Now I have Bun Bun, our pet rabbit. And I think it would be really neat if, at midnight on Christmas eve, Bun Bun would hop onto my pillow, nudge me with her wiggly nose, and say: 我真係好L鍾意香港. Do you think you can make that happen, Santa?

Please take good care and be safe. Lots of love from all of us here in Hong Kong.

Albert

◆by Albert Wan

​Albert is the co‑founder and proprietor of Bleak House Books, an English language bookstore in San Po Kong.

(Email: albert@bleakhousebooks.com.hk)