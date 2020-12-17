英語雞精班：情感暗喻

第98首十四行詩中，詩人運用暗喻，將本體「青春」與喻體「花」聯繫在一起，藉花表達不易言表的情感。詩人懷緬與愛人相聚的時刻，April（行2）（四月）暗示春天為萬物重生的季節，如 lily's white（行9）（白色的百合花）、deep vermilion in the rose（行10）（深紅色的玫瑰）盛開。玫瑰是西方的愛情之花，花瓣顏色描寫愛人臉頰的色彩，花瓣的深紅色予人微妙的層次感，正如愛人青春的臉孔一樣。詩人直接用暗喻形容花為快樂的影像 —— figures of delight（行11）。在詩人眼中，花只是仿畫品，figures 暗指愛人的臉孔是一幅手繪畫，詩人認為玫瑰、百合等只仿製了愛人的嬌美和形態，愛人比花更美麗。

於第2首十四行詩中，詩人運用大量暗喻，借助植物表達玄妙、朦朧的情感。weed（野草）（行4）有別於第98首十四行詩中華麗嬌俏的玫瑰及百合花。野草形態矮小，趴在地上任人踐踏，廉價卑微，象徵荒涼，它們搶奪陽光、爭佔肥料，被喻為道德敗壞的人。又透過運用與戰爭有關的詞彙形容年老憔悴的面容，如 besiege（行1）（圍攻）、deep trenches（行2）（地溝） 象徵打仗時所用的戰壕陣地，暗示年華老去的景象，beauty's field（行2）更令人聯想到人額頭上的皺紋，深得像用犁耕田的農地一樣；a tatter'd weed of small worth held（行4）暗喻隨時間流逝，衣服也被穿破。全詩最後兩句對句提到 blood（行14）（血液）。血液有調整人體體溫的功能，熱血暗指青春、活力和激情，冷血則代表衰老和冷漠無情。詩人表示即使愛人年華老去，只要通過繼承後代，仍可傳承青春活力，將冷血升溫為熱血。

比喻是種創造，詩歌的精蘊亦是創造。莎士比亞常運用天氣變化、四季變換比喻他百感交集的情懷，他筆下的題材皆與情感有關，談及時間流逝、人性弱點、宇宙真理，更跨越文化時空、性別及種族等區別。

■Sonnet 2

When forty winters shall besiege thy brow,

And dig deep trenches in thy beauty's field,

Thy youth's proud livery so gazed on now,

Will be a tatter'd weed of small worth held:

Then being asked, where all thy beauty lies,

Where all the treasure of thy lusty days;

To say, within thine own deep sunken eyes,

Were an all-eating shame, and thriftless praise.

How much more praise deserv'd thy beauty's use,

If thou couldst answer 'This fair child of mine

Shall sum my count, and make my old excuse,'

Proving his beauty by succession thine!

This were to be new made when thou art old,

And see thy blood warm when thou feel'st it cold.

■Sonnet 98

From you have I been absent in the spring,

When proud pied April, dressed in all his trim,

Hath put a spirit of youth in every thing,

That heavy Saturn laughed and leapt with him.

Yet nor the lays of birds, nor the sweet smell

Of different flowers in odour and in hue,

Could make me any summer's story tell,

Or from their proud lap pluck them where they grew:

Nor did I wonder at the lily's white,

Nor praise the deep vermilion in the rose;

They were but sweet, but figures of delight,

Drawn after you, you pattern of all those.

Yet seemed it winter still, and you away,

As with your shadow I with these did play.

■文︰Sumie Chan