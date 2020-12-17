Word Puzzle

1. To follow in the steps of a wild animal, or even a virus infection.

5. A, B, C, D, E, F, G, but not H or above: what might these be?

6. An adjective we use to describe things we hear or listen to.

7. To sprinkle H2O on your favourite flowers: to _____ them.

8. A natural source of fibre for making shirts and bed-sheets etc.

11. A pain at the side of someone's head: it could be ear-_____.

13. Sam wants Sally to know he likes her enormously. He says he _____ her.

14. A strong box; somewhere to put your money and valuables if you have any.

■Clues Down

1. To drag a net through water to catch things or to find something.

2. An extra item that will improve a computer application: an _____ _____. (3,2)

3. A song that everyone can sing is a well _____ song.

4. Adjective for "not moving", or the name of a sort of electricity.

9. A list at the end of a book which helps readers find important topics.

10. Before the usual time: e.g. if you feel very tired, having an _____ night.

11. Makes a request when needing something.

12 Near the end of a storm you might expect the rain to _____ off.

■by David Foulds