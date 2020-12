名人教英文：To keep an open mind 沒有定見

莉貝卡:有看新聞嗎?警方說,又發現一名年輕女子的屍體,這次是在青葱公園。

Alok: Yes, and apparently she was killed in a very similar way to the one who was found dead on the lake shore last week.

阿洛:看到了。她被殺的方式,據說與上星期在湖邊發現的死者十分相似。

Rebecca: It's really scary. The police have been appealing for anyone who was in either place at the time they think the women were killed to come forward.

莉貝卡:真可怕。警方呼籲,任何人在這兩宗謀殺案估計發生的時間內身處其地,應即與他們聯絡。

Alok: Do the police think they could have been killed by the same person?

阿洛:警方是認為二女被同一人所殺嗎?

Rebecca: They say they're keeping an open mind at the moment because they haven't got sufficient evidence.

莉貝卡:他們說目前沒有定見,因為證據不足。

Alok: Whether it's one murderer or two, everyone is terrified knowing they haven't been caught yet.

阿洛:無論殺人犯是一人還是兩人,被捕之前,人人都心驚膽戰。

Rebecca: None of my friends goes out after dark now.

莉貝卡:現在,我的朋友入夜之後都不敢外出。

Alok: We're all the same. None of us can feel secure until whoever it is is behind bars.

阿洛:大家都是如此。無論殺人犯是誰,不關在獄中,誰都不會感到安全。

■An open mind 直譯是「開放的頭腦」,指心無先入之見,反義詞是 a closed mind(封閉的頭腦),指心有先入之見,不能改變。例如:① He has a closed mind on this matter. You cannot expect to change his views(他對此已有定見,你休想改變他的看法)。② He has an open mind, and is receptive to new ideas(他不抱成見,會接受新的想法)。

■作者簡介︰專研中英文,著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

作者︰古德明