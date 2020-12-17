名人教英文：To keep an open mind 沒有定見

莉貝卡：有看新聞嗎？警方說，又發現一名年輕女子的屍體，這次是在青葱公園。

Alok: Yes, and apparently she was killed in a very similar way to the one who was found dead on the lake shore last week.

阿洛：看到了。她被殺的方式，據說與上星期在湖邊發現的死者十分相似。

Rebecca: It's really scary. The police have been appealing for anyone who was in either place at the time they think the women were killed to come forward.

莉貝卡：真可怕。警方呼籲，任何人在這兩宗謀殺案估計發生的時間內身處其地，應即與他們聯絡。

Alok: Do the police think they could have been killed by the same person?

阿洛：警方是認為二女被同一人所殺嗎？

Rebecca: They say they're keeping an open mind at the moment because they haven't got sufficient evidence.

莉貝卡：他們說目前沒有定見，因為證據不足。

Alok: Whether it's one murderer or two, everyone is terrified knowing they haven't been caught yet.

阿洛：無論殺人犯是一人還是兩人，被捕之前，人人都心驚膽戰。

Rebecca: None of my friends goes out after dark now.

莉貝卡：現在，我的朋友入夜之後都不敢外出。

Alok: We're all the same. None of us can feel secure until whoever it is is behind bars.

阿洛：大家都是如此。無論殺人犯是誰，不關在獄中，誰都不會感到安全。

■An open mind 直譯是「開放的頭腦」，指心無先入之見，反義詞是 a closed mind（封閉的頭腦），指心有先入之見，不能改變。例如：① He has a closed mind on this matter. You cannot expect to change his views（他對此已有定見，你休想改變他的看法）。② He has an open mind, and is receptive to new ideas（他不抱成見，會接受新的想法）。

■作者簡介︰專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

作者︰古德明