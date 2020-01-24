Editorial : New trends in COVID spread

In Hong Kong, the elderly account for most COVID-19 death cases. But those between the age of 15 to 39 are responsible for most infections, making up nearly 35% of the total. The COVID-19 pandemic has occasioned the elderly and chronic patients most harm. But that does not mean young and middle-aged people can be free from worry. Recently the number of in-patient severe cases has hit new highs repeatedly. At the same time, the patients are younger, which is a warning signal. A 42-year-old woman without chronic disease has died from COVID-19, and a 34-year-old male patient is now in critical condition. It is suspected that some severe patients dropped their guard and sought medical advice many days after minor symptoms developed. Their condition deteriorated rapidly after hospitalisation. In Singapore, the government subsidises most of the consultation fee for a citizen who has respiratory infections. Moreover, the doctor can issue a medical certificate to a symptomatic citizen with sick leave of no more than five days. The patient must spend the time in home quarantine. Such a subsidisation measure can encourage people showing symptoms to seek medical advice as early as possible. It merits Hong Kong's consideration whether to follow Singapore's arrangements.

With the Christmas holiday nearing, Hong Kong students studying in the UK and US have come back in droves. The government has been tardy in making mandatory quarantine arrangements at designated hotels. It is still very questionable whether it can block imported cases of COVID-19 effectively.

The UK is facing a serious COVID-19 outbreak, with over 20,000 confirmed cases on a single day recently. This week, the UK Health Secretary reveals that a new COVID-19 strain has been discovered in southern England. Up to now, more than a thousand related cases have been identified in 60 regions. Even though there are no signs that the virus has become more lethal, given that it is spreading more rapidly in South East England, it cannot be ruled out that it has acquired a stronger transmission capability. The new variant might have been transmitted in the UK for quite a period of time. Attention has to be paid to whether any of those who have been back to the city recently from the UK is infected. If the new variant is stronger in transmission and the Hong Kong government blunders in handling entry quarantine, and once imported cases are identified, our anti-pandemic fight will be even tougher.

明報社評2020.12.16：病毒變種防疫要留神 重症年輕化不容大意

香港抗疫陷苦戰，單日確診病例過去數天雖能勉強保持雙位數，可是不明源頭個案眾多，留院重症患者除了人數見新高，更有年輕化之勢，不少人誤以為只要年輕兼無長期病，就算染疫也可以很快無事，真實病例卻說明，倘若忽略病徵延遲醫治，病情可以急速惡化，甚至有生命之虞。當下社區存在大量傳播鏈，市民必須避免高風險群聚，即使冬至聖誕將至，所有人亦得嚴守抗疫紀律，不能掉以輕心。外圍疫情未見改善，最近英國南部發現變種新冠病毒株，涉及逾千宗感染個案，當局不排除新變種的病毒傳播能力更強。現在正是本港留學生從歐美返港的高峰期，港府必須密切留意病毒變種情况，做好外防輸入把關。

本港染疫死亡以長者居多，論感染人數，則以15至39歲年齡組別最多，佔所有病例近三成半。新冠疫情對長者和長期病患者殺傷力最大，不代表年輕人和中年人毋須擔心。最近留院重症患者人數一再錄得新高，同時出現年輕化趨勢，正是一個警號。繼一名沒有長期病紀錄的42歲女子染疫身亡，近日又有一名34歲男子染疫危殆。部分病重者疑因初期症狀不明顯，掉以輕心，延遲多日求醫，入院時病情已急轉直下。在新加坡，市民若被診斷患上呼吸道感染，可獲政府補貼大部分診金，醫生亦可對有病徵者發出不多於5天的醫生紙，其間規定要在家檢疫。補貼診金安排，可鼓勵有病徵者及早求醫，香港可否仿效，值得參詳。

聖誕臨近，大批留學生從英美返港，港府指定酒店檢疫安排姍姍來遲，能否有效堵截病毒輸入，仍是一大疑問。

英國疫情嚴重，單日逾2萬人確診，衛生大臣本周透露，英格蘭南部發現變種的新冠病毒株，迄今已在60地區錄得過千宗相關病例，雖然未有迹象顯示病毒變得更致命，惟英格蘭東南部疫情擴散加快，不排除與病毒變種傳播能力增強有關。新變種在英國或已出現一段時間，近期英國返港人潮中，會否有人不幸感染，需密切留意，若新變種傳播能力更高，港府入境檢疫把關又甩甩漏漏，一旦病毒輸入，抗疫戰將更艱巨。

■Glossary

生字

strain : a particular type of plant, animal or disease, etc.

rule out sth : to exclude sth as a possibility

acquire : to develop