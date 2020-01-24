Common Nonsense : Promised Land, festive mood or otherwise

The law machine is grinding everyone, people may say. Yes and No, I say. Yes, the law machine has been powered to its full gear to go after the dissenters and the vocal critics of this administration. No, the machine isn't just grinding everyone as it's also grinding itself, compromising its reputation, decency and legitimacy.

Allow me to define the law machine. It can't just be our judiciary. The teeth of the law span from the legislature, the law enforcement, the prosecution service, the court room drama down to, if unfortunate enough, the prison authority. It's a conglomerate of institutions and thus deserves the name of "Law" which is always with its capital letter L.

You may (at least I do) think of Franz Kafka's "Before the Law". The man in the story comes from the country and wants to have his access to the Law but the doorway leading to the Law is guarded by its guard who denies the man the access. The man waits til his death. Before his time is up, the guard tells him, "No one else could ever be admitted here, since this gate was made only for you. I am now going to shut it."

Charm! The metaphor of the Law and the metaphysics of the story are absolutely great for you to ponder in this festive season (only if you could still find your festive mood). But I nevertheless love that the name Law is capitalised here as it's not a generic name but a very specific one rooted in specific time and specific location. The Americans have their Law, the Brits the English Law while we the Hong Kongers are embracing the SAR Law, a hybrid breed originated from the British Hong Kong Law but successively reshaped by the local legislation and the national law.

When the national law applicable here and now says that it is an offence of sedition if you dare chant certain slogans (though thankfully it doesn't say so at all), the law enforcement has to dutifully go after you if you do dare. The prosecution then places before the court its charge and multifarious allegations against you...you are, I'm sure, talented enough to work out the rest of the logic. This is the Law process, the process of the Law machine. It sets off a chain of action and reaction, collective, social, political, psychological, legal and sometimes lethal. The chain actions represent those of the authority, be it the legislative, the executive or the judicial. Well, without suggesting who defeats whom in the combat, we the people are David and the Law is indeed Goliath. Now if Goliath is grinding us, he's grinding also his own reputation, decency and legitimacy too. If Goliath or the Law is to govern, he is not just decimating his subjects but to keep them healthy and happy. Otherwise, there may be too many David who would announce between their teeth, "That all this assembly shall know that Lord saveth not with sword and spear: for the battle is the Lord's and he will give you into our hands."

David, if he has a choice, won't want to burn with Goliath I suppose. He would rather prefer to prosper if Goliath or the Philistine giant knows how to conduct himself responsibly.

David's story is biblical but not every David is so. Many David are commoners who are just decent enough to defend their decency by applying their common sense. To the many David, if Goliath is roaring savagely before them, they may retreat a bit, gather themselves and reassemble their check line. Barack Obama writes in his A Promised Land, "(it) was something broader and less conventional — not political campaigns but social movements, where ordinary people joined together to make change." Now, here we are!

Obama and his countrymen have their promised land. We are all David and deserve ours. I wish you all a reflective and festive season even if the sky is sombre and starless these days.

■Glossary 生字

mogul 大亨

grind 碾磨成碎

vocal 直言不諱的

multifarious 形形色色的

commoner 平民

gather 預備好

■by Lawrence Lau•劉偉聰

​Lawrence is a life debater who has to debate with his life. Being a barrister makes him a living while reading and writing gives him a life. Meet his cat 寅恪.