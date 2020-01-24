Editorial : US Cold Civil War intensified by 'voter fraud' row

More than a month has passed since American voters cast their ballots for the US elections on November 3. The results of ballot counting, be they of popular or electoral votes, show that Biden has defeated Trump by a significant margin. Still, Trump has kept on arguing. He has repeatedly said that it is "the most rigged election in American history" and claimed that the "winner" should be him. Over the past few weeks, the Trump team has "spun tales" incessantly, making far-fetched accusations of "serious fraud" concerning the votes in multiple battleground states. It has filed lawsuits to seek the overturn of the results of ballot counts, which are literally attempts to invalidate the millions of legitimate votes that have been cast and to subvert democracy. Last week, the US supreme court rejected the lawsuit filed by Republicans and maintained the election results for four battleground states, spelling the end of Trump's quest to overturn the election results by legal means.

From the liberals' perspective, the affirmation of Biden's election through the electors' votes in all states marks not only the fact that Trump's re-election bid is "game over", but also the victory of democracy. However, the truth is the so-called "election controversy" that has come out of nothing has in fact already inflicted far-reaching harm on US democracy.

Trump has repeatedly sought to incite the emotions of his supporters through his disinformation about voter fraud that has continued for more than a month. After the US supreme court put an end to Trump's path of appealing, last weekend Trump supporters took to the streets in multiple US cities to protest against the "the stolen election victory". Clashes between far-right and far-left radicals broke out in some places. Some were stabbed or shot. Some far-right radicals even produced so-called lists of "ballot tampering" officials. Whether more unrest will be seen before or after Biden's swearing in next month is an unknown.

Renowned Watergate journalist Carl Bernstein remarked early last year that the socio-political cleavage seen in the US has amounted to a "Cold Civil War" and every day Trump brings it closer and closer to boiling point. The latest row of so-called "voter fraud" is pushing this "Cold Civil War" towards a new peak.

明報社評2020.12.15：舞弊指控傷害民主 美「冷內戰」變本加厲

在美國，選舉人團會議正式投票選出下任總統，長期以來都是例行公事，可是昨天的選舉人投票，卻罕有備受關注。美國總統特朗普拒絕承認大選落敗，展開了當代美國史上最離譜的反民主操作，試圖以法律和政治手段，將百萬計合法選票作廢，聯邦最高法院上周的裁決，實際已一錘定音，駁回所謂選舉「舞弊」的無稽指控。選舉人投票正式確認拜登當選，標誌特朗普翻盤之路走到盡頭，然而這是否一如拜登陣營所言，見證了美國民主的韌性，仍得走着瞧。特朗普有關選舉舞弊的謊言，對美國民主傷害很深，選後未見大規模政治暴力，也不代表特朗普的民粹操作未有加深社會撕裂，「冷內戰」（cold civil war）已經形成，美國民主政治很難回到特朗普時代之前。

美國大選11月3日投票，距今已有個多月，點票結果顯示，無論普選票還是選舉人票，拜登都以明顯差距擊敗特朗普，然而特朗普糾纏不休，不斷指控這是「美國史上舞弊最嚴重的大選」，堅稱自己才是「勝利者」。過去數周，特朗普團隊不斷「編織故事」，硬說多個關鍵州份投票「嚴重舞弊」，入稟要求推翻點票結果，實際就是企圖令百萬計的合法選票作廢，顛覆民主。上周聯邦最高法院駁回共和黨人的訴訟提請，維持4個關鍵州份的選舉結果，特朗普司法翻盤之路已絕。

從自由派的角度，各州選舉人周一投票確認拜登當選，不僅標誌特朗普連任正式「game over」，更象徵了民主的勝利。然而現實是這場無中生有的所謂「選舉爭議」，實際已對美國民主構成了很深遠的傷害。

特朗普渲染大選舞弊個多月，不斷煽動支持者情緒。聯邦最高法院斷絕特朗普上訴之路後，周末美國多地都有特朗普支持者示威，抗議「大選勝利被偷走」，極右和極左分子在部分地區爆發衝突，有人遭刺傷或槍傷，有極右分子甚至列出所謂「竄改選票」官員名單，拜登下月正式宣誓前後，會否出現更多亂事，仍是未知之數。

去年初，水門案名記者伯恩斯坦曾形容，美國社會政治撕裂，已經處於「冷內戰」，特朗普每天所做的事，都在將事態推向起火臨界點。所謂「選舉舞弊」爭議，將這場「冷內戰」推向新高峰。

■Glossary 生字

resilience : the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties; toughness

cleavage : a difference or division between people or groups

amount to sth : to become sth