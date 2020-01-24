John Larrysson's Column：Have a Happy or Merry Christmas?

According to the Corpus of Contemporary American English, in American English merry Christmas is preferred to happy Christmas at a rate of 33 to 1, meaning that the phrase Happy Christmas is not normally a part of American English. There is nothing grammatically wrong with it, but happy Christmas is unusual in American English.

On the other side of the Atlantic, according to the British National Corpus, the British say happy Christmas more often at a rate 1.2 to 1. So both are used almost equally in British English.

A second question that should be asked is do they strictly mean the same thing? What are the differences between happy and merry?

According to Oxford: (lexico.com)

happy: feeling or showing pleasure or contentment

merry: cheerful and lively

In most uses, these two words could be substituted for each other, but not all. A party might be cheerful and lively, but a socially awkward person might feel uncomfortable. A couple quietly holding hands while watching a movie, might be feeling pleasure, but aren't lively.

Especially among conservative British English speakers the word merry suggests noisy, disorderly, or even drunken behaviour. While happy means a deeper, more loving enjoyment.

In 1647 the Puritan government of England made Christmas against the law. People had used Christmas as an excuse for drinking a lot of alcohol, promiscuity, wild parties, gambling and other disorderly behaviour.

In England some people might object to a merry Christmas, but would be willing to have a happy Christmas. Both a happy and a merry Christmas are grammatically correct English.

I wish all my readers a happy 25th of December, including both the partying pagans and the sober Puritans.

■Audio and full text: link.mingpao.com/15488.htm