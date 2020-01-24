Editorial：Populism kidnaps UK-EU negotiations

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that there was a high probability that the UK and the EU would not reach an agreement. He said that the UK was very likely to have a hard Brexit and should be prepared to trade with the EU in accordance with World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules in the future. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed that the principle of fair competition was a prerequisite for the UK's access to the EU single market. As the Brexit transition period will end this month, the UK and EU, a pair of old friends, will be making a new start.

The EU has had fishing rights in Britain's territorial waters for hundreds of years. Every year, European fishing vessels catch seafood that is worth 650 million euros, with scallops being one of the main species. But Johnson has said that if the EU's position is complied with, the UK will become ''the only country in the world not to have sovereign control over its fishing waters''. He says he does not think such conditions are what any prime minister in the UK should accept.

In addition to fishing rights, the UK and the EU also have significant differences on issues such as the principle of fair competition and penalties for trading violations. The EU's goal is to ensure that its markets are not harmed by Brexit, while the UK wants full rights to adopt any policies and regulations. According to Johnson, the EU's position is that it has an ''automatic right to punish us'' if the UK's labour standards and environmental policies deviate from EU standards.

In short, the EU is not willing to let the UK get the dividends of Brexit for free, otherwise it would be like indirectly encouraging the EU to fall apart. In order not to be dismembered in the future, the EU must defend the status quo more forcefully. But for the UK, if it sacrifices its sovereignty for the sake of Brexit, it would be contrary to the original intention of leaving the EU, i.e., to maintain its independence.

Although both the UK and the EU know that no-deal Brexit is mutually detrimental, the lack of mutual trust makes negotiations more difficult. On the fisheries issue, there is little room for compromise because of votes. For Johnson, the German leader or the French leader, it is better to end up in a lose-lose situation than making a compromise, because a lose-lose situation can allow them to shift the blame onto the other side and give an explanation to their own voters. The party that eventually compromises may have to face the wrath of its own public.

明報社評 2020.12.14：民粹綁架英歐談判 無協議分手將雙輸

距離英國脫歐過渡期本月31日結束僅剩不足3周，英國與歐盟僵持的脫歐貿易談判至昨日仍無進展，一度傳出英國很可能無協議脫歐。這對雙方都會造成很大傷害，令雙方經濟都雪上加霜。在感情和民粹選票綁架下，雙方為了面子和選票無法妥協。昨晚英歐雙方發表聯合聲明，稱雙方「有責任加倍努力」，已指示談判人員繼續談判。從以往經驗看，歐盟一些長達數年的馬拉松式貿易談判，都是在最後一兩日甚至最後一晚實現突破的，因此也不能排除談判在今後半個多月出現轉機。

英國首相約翰遜上周五表示，英歐雙方很有可能無法達成協議。英國很可能會硬脫歐，並應做好準備，今後按照世貿組織規則與歐盟貿易。歐盟委員會主席馮德萊恩則強調，公平競爭原則是英國獲得歐盟單一市場准入的先決條件。隨着脫歐過渡期在本月結束，英歐這對老朋友將會迎來新的開始。

歐盟在英國海域的捕魚權已沿續了數百年，每年歐盟漁船捕獲的海鮮價值6.5億歐元，扇貝是主要種類之一。但約翰遜曾表示，如果順從歐盟的立場，英國將成為「世界上唯一一個無權控制領海內漁場的主權國家」，並稱「我不認為這些是英國的任何首相應該接受的條件」。

除捕魚權外，英歐雙方也在公平競爭原則及懲罰違規交易等問題上，存在重大分歧。歐盟的目標是確保其市場不會因英國脫歐而受到損害，英國則希望獲得採取任何政策和法規的全部主權。據約翰遜稱，按照歐盟立場，如果英國的勞工標準和環境政策偏離歐盟標準，歐盟「有權懲罰我們」。

簡而言之，歐盟是不願意讓英國免費獲得脫歐的紅利，否則等於間接鼓勵歐盟分崩離析。為了今後不被肢解，歐盟必須更加強硬地維護現狀。但對英國來說，如果為脫歐而犧牲主權，就違背了為維護自身獨立而脫歐的初衷。

儘管英歐雙方都知道無協議脫歐是互相傷害，卻因缺乏互信而難妥協。漁業問題更因為選票緣故，幾乎沒有妥協空間。對約翰遜或德法領袖來說，寧願最後兩敗俱傷都不願妥協，因為可以把責任推給對方，對自己選民有個交代。而最終妥協的一方，可能要面臨己方民眾的怒火。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

deviate /ˈdiːvieɪt/：to be different from sth; to do sth in a different way from what is usual or expected

dismember /dɪsˈmembə(r)/：to divide a country, an organisation, etc. into smaller parts

wrath /rɒθ/：extreme anger

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm