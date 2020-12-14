Ask & Learn聞問切：修辭（下）——Double negative

【明報專訊】今期繼續討論修辭技巧，這是上期談及的句子：No moral idea exists which does not combine in proportions varying with the society involved, egoism, altruism, and a certain anomy。這句含有一個 double negative（雙重否定）的結構。開頭是 No moral idea，修飾語是 does not combine in proportions varying with the society involved egoism, altruism and a certain anomy。Double negative，可理解為負負得正，故這句意思是 All moral ideas 都 combine in proportions varying with the society involved, egoism, altruism and a certain anomy，例如：①At no time in the past did I not listen to my father's advice（在過往每一刻我都聽從父親的建議）和②Under no circumstance will Tom not take care of his sick wife（不論任何情形下，湯姆都不會把有病的妻子置之不顧）。