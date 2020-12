【明報專訊】"There's a rule here that says all the world's coins belong to me," Piggy said. "Furthermore, the rule states that all the coins paid in shall remain in!" Piggy's unhappy because someone who paid into his bank has withdrawn the cash. "Now he's paying into his account by giving me an IOU (欠單), thinking he's really saving money!" Piggy lectured (訓斥). Pay in/into is defined as placing money in/into an account, a bank, or a savings plan.