Mona's Musings : Reindeer moments

A few weeks ago, a piece of news stumbled its way into my routine life. Unfortunate health complications have befallen a dear and remarkable friend from my carefree teenage years. Foreseeably, her life and career course hereafter will be forever altered.

Not having heard from her for over a decade, the last happy memories of us underwent an anime-quality-transformation in my head. The past slithered around the bleak future, unable to reconcile in any way. Their weird tango punctured my routine, resulting in a rare moment of disorientation.

It was at such a peculiar moment that I thought of reindeer and their unsolicited interruptions. As life unfolds like a road covered in snow, we handle the bumps and turns with all the focus we can muster. Dangerous at times, most of these hurdles are manageable, so long as the road follows a reasonable trajectory.

But the reindeer? It adheres to no logic and is capable of throwing the most vigilant driver off guard. In my case, the reindeer is the past.

I call the episode a "reindeer moment". Good luck handling those on your path. And in advance, Merry Christmas.

