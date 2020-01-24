Editorial : Slow implementation of COVID curbs is worrying

Hong Kong has seen multiple waves of COVID-19 infections, and the severity has risen with each new wave. The fourth wave broke out last month, and the easing of the situation is still not in sight. There have been many days when the daily number of infections exceeded 100. There have been numerous cases of unknown origins — more than 200 cases over the past seven days. The virus has found its way into numerous housing estates. Residents of Block 8 of Kwai Shing West Estate, Block 6 of Richland Gardens at Kowloon Bay and Kam Wai House at Ma On Shan's Kam Fung Court have to undergo mandatory virus testing. A wave of panic spread among residents, who are also angry at the government's tardy response and confusion over the release of information.

The wave of infections at Block 8 of Kwai Shing West Estate spread from the fifth floor to four other floors. 22 residents were infected altogether. The government's mandatory testing programme came very late, and residents moved out in droves, which increased the risk of the virus's spread. The city's attention is now on Block 6 of Richland Gardens, which has had seven confirmed cases so far. Though it is not a number as high as that of Block 8 of Kwai Shing West Estate, it remains uncertain whether the number will rise sharply later. All the patients at Block 6 of Richland Gardens are residents of Room D apartments, which have the same orientation. An inspection by disease control experts has revealed that the block has a similar design of pipework to Amoy Gardens. The possibility of the virus spreading through sewage pipes, which was the case for the SARS infections at Amoy Gardens, cannot be ruled out.

Experts have said that Block 6 of Richland Gardens is now an infected building. Residents of every Room D apartment have to take temporary shelter in an isolation camp, while the other residents have been required to take a mandatory virus test. Two other blocks on the same estate have also seen infections — one in each block — and the residents living in apartments of the same orientations have to undergo compulsory testing. Unlike Amoy Gardens, Richland Gardens buildings do not have enclosed yards, which means that an infection like that of Amoy Gardens will not be as serious. This is the silver lining. That said, the government's failure to grasp the situation of Block 6 of Richland Gardens early on leaves a lot to be desired.

The government has the legal power to impose lockdowns, but it lacks the will and strength to execute the measures, making them exist in name only. When it comes to anti-pandemic measures, time is of the essence. When handling the outbreaks at Kwai Shing West Estate and Richland Gardens, it is obvious that the government has not been able to catch up with the developments. The government's effort to charter hotels for people returning from abroad to undergo mandatory quarantine has also been slow. December is a time when students studying abroad return to Hong Kong. Very early on all sides of society called on the government to arrange for them to stay at designated hotels for quarantine so as to minimise the risk of transmission. While the government has taken the advice, the arrangement for legally requiring returnees to stay at the designated hotels will not be in place until the 22nd of this month because of "administrative issues". By that date, the overwhelming majority of students will have returned to Hong Kong already. Such slow implementation of the scheme will not be very different from no implementation at all. We cannot help but be worried.

明報社評2020.12.11：屋苑爆疫人心惶惶 控疫慢半拍累街坊

第4波疫情火苗處處，先有葵盛西邨第8座出事，現在九龍灣麗晶花園第6座更淪為疫區，SARS淘大疫廈回憶湧上心頭，居民惴惴不安，政府左支右絀，溝通亦差，未能予人信心。

本港疫情一波比一波嚴重，第4波疫情上月爆發，至今全無緩和迹象，單日確診病例多天破百，源頭不明個案眾多，過去7天合計有200多宗，多個屋邨屋苑相繼出現疫情，葵盛西邨第8座、九龍灣麗晶花園第6座、馬鞍山錦豐苑錦蕙閣均須強制檢測，居民人人自危，同時亦不滿政府反應遲緩，以及信息發放混亂。

葵盛西邨第8座爆疫，由5樓蔓延至其他4個樓層，累計22名住戶染疫，當局強制檢測姍姍來遲，同座不少居民紛紛搬離，增加病毒擴散風險。麗晶花園第6座作為疫情新焦點，迄今有7宗確診病例，暫時未如葵盛西邨第8座那麼多，稍後感染數字會否急升，仍是未知之數。麗晶花園第6座所有患者，均住在同一坐向的D室單位，防疫專家現場視察，發現大廈喉管設計與淘大花園相似，不排除病毒經過糞渠傳播，一如當年SARS淘大疫廈的情况。

專家形容麗晶花園第6座已成疫區，所有D室單位住戶都要暫時遷往隔離營，其餘居民則要強制檢測；另外，同一屋苑尚有兩座樓宇出現疫情，各有一宗個案，相關樓宇同一座向單位的居民，亦要強制檢測。有別於淘大花園，麗晶花園大廈的天井並非採取密封設計，即使真的出現類似當年淘大的事態，嚴重程度亦較低，算是不幸中之大幸，可是當局未能及早掌握麗晶花園第6座爆疫，情况絕不理想。

政府縱有禁足之權，卻無執行之心，亦乏執行之力，實際是形同虛設。抗疫措施要及時，葵盛西邨和麗晶花園爆疫，當局處理明顯落後於形勢；政府承包指定酒店，讓返港人士集中入住隔離，同樣出手太慢。12月是留學生回港季節，各方很早已敦促政府安排指定酒店隔離，減少病毒傳播風險，雖然當局最終有做，然而由於「行政問題」，強制入住指定酒店安排竟要遲至本月22日才實行，有意返港的留學生，十之八九之前都已經回來，措施姍姍來遲，跟無做分別不大，豈能不叫人憂心。

■Glossary

生字

tardy : slow to act, move or happen; late in happening or arriving

pipework : the pipes used for carrying oil, gas or water around a machine, building, etc.

enclosed : with walls, etc. all around