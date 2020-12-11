Ask & Learn聞問切：修辭（上）——End weighting

No moral idea exists which does not combine in proportions varying with the society involved, egoism, altruism, and a certain anomy.

答：這句驟眼看好像很複雜，或因涉及兩種修辭技巧，今天先談修飾語。修飾語一般要緊貼被修飾的詞語。這裏被修飾詞是 idea，而修飾語則是 does not combine in proportions varying with the society involved, egoism, altruism, and a certain anomy，兩者被 exists 隔開，而照道理 exists 應放修飾詞後。原來英語修辭有稱為 end weighting 的原則，簡單來說，即是將句子較長部分放句尾，較短的放句首。Exists 只是一個字，而修飾語卻長達16字，故句中動詞就被放於修飾詞和修飾語中間了。

