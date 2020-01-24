NGO英語頻道：A win-win strategy

The key is in our girls' hands. A well-rounded package of interventions that allows economies to attain 100% upper secondary school completion rates for girls by 2030 could boost GDP in emerging economies by 10%.

Girls living in many less developed countries have always been more vulnerable in terms of education due to poverty, traditions, gender inequality, etc. Currently, 132 million girls worldwide are out of school, including almost 100 million of them of secondary school age. Over 11 million that were out of school during the COVID-19 pandemic might not go back school afterwards. Shocked by the figures? And I am telling you that 15 million girls of primary school age, mostly in Sub-Saharan Africa, will never enter a classroom in their lives!

Not only will the investment be directly reflected in the country's GDP, but by investing in girls, we are also investing in our future. When we put more resources into education for girls, they add value to society and benefit their families, their communities and the country. The girls will be less likely to get into child marriage and pregnancy too early, and they will be able to attain a higher position at work and contribute to the skilled labour force. With a better economy and females' voices in decision-making, there will be fewer conflicts caused by the lack of resources in the area. And it provides funding for the installation of water and sanitation facilities, as well as helping with technology advancement that tackles climate change!

You may wonder if that requires a huge investment in advance. Absolutely not! It costs you only US$1.53 for one girl per day, which is equivalent to the cost of a chocolate bar in the supermarket. With the price of a chocolate bar, we are making a difference!

This is the ''secret''. We must waste no time should we want to invest in our girls for a better future for all.

̷̷ by Dr Kanie Siu, Plan International Hong Kong ̷