A Test Taker's Journey：IELTS writing task 2: Organising your answer (1)

There are two reasons for this. The first is that your essay is judged on four criteria, and one of them is coherence and consistence. You might have your own ideas about these terms, but an examiner is trained to see only a specific, standard structure as meeting these requirements. The second is that examiners want to know what they can expect and could get impatient when they have to waste time on anything that requires extra mental effort, something an unfamiliar structure demands. ''But isn't it the case that an examiner gets bored reading so many 'on the one hand', 'on the other hand' essays?'' You might ask. It is true that examiners want to see something new too, but an offbeat structure is not a wise way to impress them.

The essay structure that you should use is a four-paragraph one in most circumstances. It begins with an introduction. Then there are two paragraphs in which you will make your arguments (let's call them the ''argument paragraphs''). Finally there is the conclusion. For some question types, such as a ''Discuss both views'' question, it is possible to use a five-paragraph structure.

Let us go through these paragraphs one by one. First, the introduction. As the name suggests, you should introduce the subject matter in this paragraph. What we have to do is very similar to that in IELTS writing task 1 — paraphrasing the question. Let us bring up our question:

Some educators believe that streaming would benefit all the students. Do the advantages of streaming outweigh the disadvantages?

We have to rewrite this question in our own words. Here is an example:

It is sometimes argued that streaming, which refers to the practice of dividing students into different groups according to their academic abilities, will make all students better off, and there are heated debates about its merits and demerits.

Remember to turn the question into a statement. Notice how we use different words to avoid repeating the exact wording of the question.

Also note that we get straight to the point without trying to further ''soften'' our introduction with cliched expressions. Sometimes I see students begin their essays with ''Flipping through newspapers, we often find that ...'' (翻閱報章，我們常常發現), ''In this day and age'' (今時今日), or ''We live in a world of instantaneous change'' (我們活在瞬息萬變的世界). They are weak, because they can be used in every essay. Specificity is important because you have to show that your essay is not memorised.

After paraphrasing the question, we have to present our position, which is the second function of an introduction. The key is to be definite. Here is an example:

My view is that streaming can only benefit a handful of students, and its benefits pale in comparison with its harm to society as a whole.

Lastly, you have to show how you will present your arguments after the holiday break. Let me leave this to my next article. Until then, my season's greetings.

Terence Yip (葉凱楓) is passionate about English more than anything else. Never has he studied or worked in an English-speaking country, but he scored 8.5 in IELTS nevertheless, and is ceaselessly honing his skills as a test taker with the aspiration to score 9 someday.

(Email: terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com)

