Editorial：More vaccine choice against rich country monopoly

The UAE has a population of about 10 million, with a total of about 180,000 confirmed cases. By the standards of the Middle East, this is a relatively low percentage. The UAE has put in a lot of effort in conducting virus testing. So far nearly 18 million viral tests have been conducted. This is the highest percentage of virus tests in the world if petty states with a population of a few hundred thousand are excluded. As an oil producer in the Middle East, the UAE is friendly with China and has good relations with the West, and it has no financial difficulties in purchasing vaccines from either side. If Sinopharm's coronavirus vaccine does not work, there is no reason why the UAE should speak up for it, let alone using it to protect its citizens. Given the UAE's performance against the pandemic, there is no reason for outsiders to arbitrarily question the government's decision with considerations irrelevant to scientific evidence.

In all fairness, the development of COVID-19 vaccines in different countries has all involved compressed routine procedures. Many critical questions, such as for how long the vaccine will remain effective and whether the protection will vary according to ethnicity or community, have not been answered definitely. Even if severe side effects were not reported during clinical trials, it does not mean that mass vaccination will definitely be safe. For example, as soon as the US and UK authorities confirmed that the Pfizer vaccine was safe and effective, word got out that some participants in clinical trials had ''severe adverse reactions'' after the second dose, which was also the case with the Moderna vaccine. The UK authorities have warned that people with a history of ''severe allergic reactions'' should not receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The People's Vaccine Alliance, which consists of international civil organisations, criticised the high level of vaccine monopoly in rich countries. On average, these nations have ordered three times as many vaccines (two doses per unit) as their populations. Canada has even ordered five times as many. Rich countries, which account for only 14% of the world's population, have pre-ordered more than half of the most popular vaccines. A recent study by MIT, conducted with the help of artificial intelligence algorithms, indicates that vaccines such as Pfizer's and Moderna's may not protect Asians and blacks as effectively as they do whites. All this means that there must be a diversity of COVID-19 vaccines and supplies, or many people around the world will not be properly protected or even have access to vaccines. Chinese vaccines can strive to fill this gap.

明報社評 2020.12.10：中國疫苗獲油國認可 多元選擇抗富國包攬

根據世界衛生組織指引，新冠疫苗有效率若達到50%，已可收貨，最好是可以超過70%，單看數字，86%的有效率，其實已相當理想。由於阿聯酋政府昨天只是公布分析結果，解釋批准註冊和上市的決定，有關國藥疫苗臨牀測試的細節仍待公布，西方輿論紛紛針對這一點，投以懷疑目光，然而可以肯定的是，阿聯酋對國藥新冠疫苗很有信心。當地阿布扎比政府同日宣布，將於兩周內恢復所有經濟和旅遊活動，反映當局對控疫前景相當樂觀。

阿聯酋人口約1000萬，累計約有18萬人確診，在中東已屬偏低。阿聯酋病毒檢測很落力，迄今做了近1800萬次，若不計算人口只得數十萬的迷你國家，當地病毒檢測比例之高冠絕全球。阿聯酋作為中東產油國，既與中國友好，跟西方關係亦不差，跟任何一方採購疫苗，財力都不成問題，如果國藥疫苗不濟，看不到阿聯酋有何原因一定要為它說好話，遑論用它來保護國民；以阿聯酋的抗疫表現，外界亦無理由隨便質疑當地政府的決定，攙雜了無關科學的考慮。

平情而論，各國的新冠疫苗研發，全都壓縮了慣常程序，很多關鍵問題，諸如疫苗效力有多久、對不同人種或群組的保護效力會否參差等，全都未有明確答案；臨牀測試未見重大副作用，也不代表廣泛接種一定不會出問題。舉例說，美英當局甫確認輝瑞疫苗安全有效，即有消息傳出，有參與臨牀測試者在注射第二劑後有「強烈徵狀反應」，莫德納疫苗亦有類似情况，英國當局警告，有「嚴重過敏反應」病歷者不應接種輝瑞疫苗。

由多個國際民間團體組成的人民疫苗聯盟批評，富國包攬疫苗情况嚴重，已預購的新冠疫苗（以兩劑為一單位），平均是全國人口的3倍，加拿大更達到5倍。富國佔全球人口僅14%，卻已預購了過半數熱門疫苗。最近美國麻省理工學院一項人工智能演算研究指出，有迹象顯示，輝瑞、莫德納等疫苗，對亞裔和黑人的保護可能不及白人。凡此種種皆說明，新冠疫苗的種類和供應必須多元，否則全球很多民眾將無法得到妥善保護，甚至沒有機會接種，中國疫苗可以爭取填補這一空白。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

deem /diːm/：to think of sth in a particular way or as having a particular quality

arbitrarily /ˌɑːbɪˈtrerəli/：in a way that does not seem to be based on a reason, system or plan and sometimes seems unfair

compress /kəmˈpres/：to reduce the amount of time that it takes for sth to happen or be done

