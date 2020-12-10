英語雞精班：身體作為意象

於第133首十四行詩中，詩人將外界具體事物投射到人體，在短短14行間重複 heart（心臟）六次，「反覆」（Repetition）的寫作手法有強調語氣與重要資訊的作用。詩人直接將 prison（行9）（監獄）的概念投射到 bosom（行9）（胸部）這人體部分，賦予胸部監獄的特點；A torment thrice three-fold thus to be crossed（行8）運用了「頭韻」（Alliteration），將幾個由相同英文字母 t 或 t 音的詞連貫在一起，torment、thrice、three 的意思分別為折磨、三倍、三次，三乘三等於九倍，指詩人因膚色黝黑的女人和年輕男子的背叛受盡煎熬，Prison my heart（行9）反映詩人的心和命運都一一被囚禁，steel（行9）是鋼鐵，指膚色黝黑的女人鐵石心腸、不為情所動。

bail（行10）有保釋的意思，詩人願意為朋友挺身而出，甘願受膚色黝黑的女人囚禁及支配，換言之，愛情可俘虜人類的心，使人如被囚禁一樣受盡折磨，猶如 deep wound（行2）（很深的傷口）、torture（行3）（拷打）、torment（行8）（折磨）、slave to slavery（行4）（俘虜）、wilt（行13）（憔悴）。詩中除了運用大量肌膚之痛的意象外，還有關於監獄的詞彙，如 ward（行9）、guard（行11）、jail（行12）及 pent（行13），可見莎士比亞常用反覆的手法強調人體部分及感官所產生的意象，從而抒發詩人的情懷。

Sonnet 133

Beshrew that heart that makes my heart to groan

For that deep wound it gives my friend and me!

Is't not enough to torture me alone,

But slave to slavery my sweet'st friend must be?

Me from myself thy cruel eye hath taken,

And my next self thou harder hast engrossed:

Of him, myself, and thee I am forsaken;

A torment thrice three-fold thus to be crossed.

Prison my heart in thy steel bosom's ward,

But then my friend's heart let my poor heart bail;

Whoe'er keeps me, let my heart be his guard;

Thou canst not then use rigour in my jail:

And yet thou wilt; for I, being pent in thee,

Perforce am thine, and all that is in me.

第44首十四行詩中，詩人運用對比的手法來比較與愛慕對象的距離和對其思念。如將 flesh（行1）（肉體）影射到 thought（行1）（思想）上，對比和連繫兩者特徵。肉體具體實在，將其形容為 dull substance（行1）（沉重之物）。詩人指思想是 nimble（行7）（靈巧的），賦予思想人體的功能。雖然 sea and land（行7）（海洋和陸地）都予人遼闊深邃之感，但無論詩人與友人分隔多遠，都可以隨時像思想敏捷般飛到他身邊。leap large lengths（行10）又運用了頭韻，l 的發音像 la，以「擬聲」（Onomatopoeia）模仿浪濤聲和風聲。heavy tears（行14）則象徵詩人對友人的思念像沉甸甸的淚水一樣多，woe（行14）更具體形容其悲痛。

人體是人類認知世界的基礎，思想是基於身體感官的體驗，莎士比亞運用人體意象，通過不同的感官運用了豐富的隱喻。

Sonnet 44

If the dull substance of my flesh were thought,

Injurious distance should not stop my way;

For then despite of space I would be brought,

From limits far remote, where thou dost stay.

No matter then although my foot did stand

Upon the farthest earth removed from thee;

For nimble thought can jump both sea and land

As soon as think the place where he would be.

But ah! thought kills me that I am not thought,

To leap large lengths of miles when thou art gone,

But that, so much of earth and water wrought,

I must attend time's leisure with my moan,

Receiving nought by elements so slow

But heavy tears, badges of either's woe.

■文︰Sumie Chan