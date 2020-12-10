Word Puzzle

2. To mix up the correct order of things: to put the _____ before the horse.

5. An important female relative of the older generation.

6. A course of treatment that should cure a health problem.

7. Money that is put aside and used only for some special purpose.

■Clues Down

1. Very powerful, much stronger than usual.

2. The luxurious home of a rich family: as big as a castle perhaps.

3. You might be shown one of these for bad behaviour on the sports field. (3, 4)

4. A sort of tree, seen in many sub-tropical places, including Hong Kong.

■by David Foulds