Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】■Clues Across
2. To mix up the correct order of things: to put the _____ before the horse.
5. An important female relative of the older generation.
6. A course of treatment that should cure a health problem.
7. Money that is put aside and used only for some special purpose.
■Clues Down
1. Very powerful, much stronger than usual.
2. The luxurious home of a rich family: as big as a castle perhaps.
3. You might be shown one of these for bad behaviour on the sports field. (3, 4)
4. A sort of tree, seen in many sub-tropical places, including Hong Kong.