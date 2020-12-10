名人教英文：To take it on the chin 泰然處之

馬庫斯：兩隊還有一分鐘就要出場，要借我這份比賽說明書嗎？

Devi: Thanks. It's ages since I've been to a match. Let's have a look. Oh! Why isn't Nick Dello in the starting line-up? He's been the Rams' best forward for months hasn't he?

德維：謝謝，我很久沒有觀賽了。待我看看。啊，尼克·德洛為什麼不在先發球員之列？他多個月來不都是公羊隊最佳前鋒麼？

Marcus: Yes, but he's been out with a knee injury and he's only just match fit. And the guy who took his place, Thiago Ramahan, has been playing fantastically well, so the manager's kept him in.

馬庫斯：不錯，但他最近膝蓋受傷，不能參賽，現在才剛剛可以上陣。而取代他的提亞哥·拉瑪漢表現非常出色，球隊經理人就要他留下來。

Devi: Ah, is that Nick Dello on the subs' bench?

德維：板凳上那個替補球員是尼克·德洛嗎？

Marcus: Yes, that's him talking to Vince Daly.

馬庫斯：不錯，就是他，正跟文斯·戴利交談。

Devi: Dello must have been very disappointed not to be starting today.

德維：德洛今天不在先發球員之列，一定十分失望。

Marcus: Yes, he was, but he didn't complain, he took it on the chin. I saw him being interviewed on the Rams' website yesterday and he said he hopes Thiago will have a good match against the Cherries today. But he also said he was determined to get back into the starting line-up.

馬庫斯：不錯，他很失望，但沒有抱怨，處之泰然。我昨天在公羊隊網站上看他回答記者，說希望提亞哥今天對櫻桃隊得心應手。不過，他也說決心返回先發球員之列。

To take it on the chin 直譯是「下巴捱了一記」。拳賽之中，拳師下巴被擊中，卻沒有被擊倒，仍能作賽，是能夠「下巴捱一記」；假如下巴捱一記就被擊倒，不能再戰，那拳師就可說有個 glass jaw（玻璃下巴）。To take it on the chin 常用來比喻「受到痛苦打擊，仍不氣餒」，那 it 字可用他字取代，例如：When he received the bad news, he took it on the chin/He took the bad news on the chin（他接到那壞消息，仍能泰然處之）。

■作者簡介︰專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

作者︰古德明