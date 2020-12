名人教英文：To take it on the chin 泰然處之

馬庫斯:兩隊還有一分鐘就要出場,要借我這份比賽說明書嗎?

Devi: Thanks. It's ages since I've been to a match. Let's have a look. Oh! Why isn't Nick Dello in the starting line-up? He's been the Rams' best forward for months hasn't he?

德維:謝謝,我很久沒有觀賽了。待我看看。啊,尼克·德洛為什麼不在先發球員之列?他多個月來不都是公羊隊最佳前鋒麼?

Marcus: Yes, but he's been out with a knee injury and he's only just match fit. And the guy who took his place, Thiago Ramahan, has been playing fantastically well, so the manager's kept him in.

馬庫斯:不錯,但他最近膝蓋受傷,不能參賽,現在才剛剛可以上陣。而取代他的提亞哥·拉瑪漢表現非常出色,球隊經理人就要他留下來。

Devi: Ah, is that Nick Dello on the subs' bench?

德維:板凳上那個替補球員是尼克·德洛嗎?

Marcus: Yes, that's him talking to Vince Daly.

馬庫斯:不錯,就是他,正跟文斯·戴利交談。

Devi: Dello must have been very disappointed not to be starting today.

德維:德洛今天不在先發球員之列,一定十分失望。

Marcus: Yes, he was, but he didn't complain, he took it on the chin. I saw him being interviewed on the Rams' website yesterday and he said he hopes Thiago will have a good match against the Cherries today. But he also said he was determined to get back into the starting line-up.

馬庫斯:不錯,他很失望,但沒有抱怨,處之泰然。我昨天在公羊隊網站上看他回答記者,說希望提亞哥今天對櫻桃隊得心應手。不過,他也說決心返回先發球員之列。

To take it on the chin 直譯是「下巴捱了一記」。拳賽之中,拳師下巴被擊中,卻沒有被擊倒,仍能作賽,是能夠「下巴捱一記」;假如下巴捱一記就被擊倒,不能再戰,那拳師就可說有個 glass jaw(玻璃下巴)。To take it on the chin 常用來比喻「受到痛苦打擊,仍不氣餒」,那 it 字可用他字取代,例如:When he received the bad news, he took it on the chin/He took the bad news on the chin(他接到那壞消息,仍能泰然處之)。

■作者簡介︰專研中英文,著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

作者︰古德明