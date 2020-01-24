Editorial : Resolute action much needed to battle COVID

The fourth wave of infections is spiralling. Last Wednesday the government tightened social distancing measures, ordering a two-people cap on social gatherings and the closures of bars and other venues. One week on, the situation has not improved, and the outbreak at Kwai Shing West Estate is particularly worrying. To curb the spread of the virus, the government has announced even more drastic measures, including the closure of even more venues and the ban on dine-in services after six o'clock at night. Furthermore, the Executive Council adopted a legal framework yesterday (December 8) that authorises the government to require citizens who must undergo mandatory testing to stay at their original venues until the results are out. Hong Kong has not been able to free itself from the cycles of the pandemic. As a new round of social distancing comes into effect this Thursday (today), Hong Kong in general has returned to the highly tightened state of the summer holiday in July. For many industries, that the peak season for consumption for the Christmas and New Year holidays will come to nothing is no doubt a "disaster". However, as the pandemic remains uncontrollable, such a drastic measure is inevitable.

The two-people social restriction order has already left eateries with not much business to do. Now the ban on evening dine-in services will remain in place until at least December 23. On the coming winter solstice, which is on December 21, it will be impossible for citizens to go out and celebrate. Still, it is possible that some citizens do not take the pandemic seriously and will insist on celebrating the winter solstice by gathering at home or throwing a party during the winter solstice and the Christmas holiday. There are many ways to share in the joy of a festival with family and friends, and it is not worthwhile to put your health at stake. If a relative or an elder catches the virus because of a gathering, that might be a regret that is etched on your memory for life.

Combatting a pandemic is like fighting a fire. Decisiveness is of the essence, and what has to be done must be done. We cannot dither, focus merely on the difficulties, be hamstrung by the resistance and try to muddle through. Obviously the government has more resources at its disposal than it did when the third wave of infections first broke out. From virus testing capabilities, isolation facilities, and the legal tools to require specific groups to undergo mandatory testing, there is a more complete array of resources. However, the government still shows that it is in over its head when facing the fourth wave of infections. The crux of the matter is the government's mindset and ability to execute policies.

In the past, when government officials talked about finding hotels as quarantine facilities, they always emphasised the multiplicity of problems, and "the industry's reservations" is a common excuse. However, according to the industry, the government has proposed chartering entire hotel blocks as quarantine facilities, and more than a hundred hotels have signed up. The government's goal of 10,000 rooms for quarantine arrangements has been exceeded. It is debatable whether the government has overestimated the difficulty of the task or government officials baulk at their tasks too easily and are not resolute enough.

明報社評2020.12.09：抗疫落在疫情後 想前顧後誤大事

政府進一步收緊抗疫措施，晚上禁堂食等辣招重臨，冬至之前都無望放寬。病毒不會「過節」，第四波疫情嚴峻，社交限制再嚴也得遵守，現在莫說外出過節，就連在家群聚「做冬」或過聖誕，也是高風險活動，市民縱然無奈，亦得以防疫為先。

第四波疫情愈演愈烈，政府上周三收緊社交距離措施，包括2人限聚、關閉酒吧等處所。事隔一周，疫情仍未見改善迹象，近日葵盛西邨爆疫情况尤其令人憂慮。政府為了遏阻疫情，宣布更多辣招，包括關閉更多處所，以及禁止食肆晚上6時後堂食。另外，行政會議昨天亦通過法律框架，可以要求強制檢測者未有結果前，留在原有處所。香港無法走出疫情迴圈，隨着新一輪社交距離限制周四起生效，本港大致又回到了7月暑假時的高度收緊狀態，對於很多行業來說，聖誕新年消費旺季泡湯，當然是一場「災難」，可是疫情不受控制，重藥不得不落。

2人限聚，食肆本來已沒有多少生意可做，現在晚市堂食至少暫停至12月23日，這個冬至（21日），市民晚上外出「做冬」的可能更是零，然而不排除仍有一些市民看輕疫情風險，堅持趁冬至和聖誕假期，在家與親友群聚「做節」或開派對。關心親朋分享節日喜樂，可以有很多方法，不值得拿健康作賭注，倘若因為群聚傳播病毒，導致親人長輩中招，更有可能留下畢生遺憾。

抗疫如救火，出手須果斷，應做便去做，不能左顧右盼，只看難處，怯於阻力，得過且過。現時政府手上可用的抗疫工具，明顯比第三波疫情爆發初期為多，無論病毒檢測能力、隔離設施，以至特定群組強制檢測所需的法律工具，都遠比之前完備，當局面對第四波疫情，控疫表現依然左支右絀，問題出在政府的思維及執行力。

以往官員談及物色酒店作檢疫用途，總是說有很多困難，「業界保留」成為最常見的口實，然而根據業界說法，政府提出以全幢承包方式安排指定酒店檢疫，已有過百酒店報名，申請數字遠超政府1萬間房的目標。問題究竟是政府以往高估了物色難度，還是官員做事淺嘗輒止決心不足，值得商榷。

■Glossary

生字

be/get in over your head : to be or get involved in sth that is too difficult for you to deal with

multiplicity : a great number and variety of sth

baulk : to be unwilling to do sth or become involved in sth because it is difficult, dangerous, etc.