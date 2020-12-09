Pop around Town：Travel-less travels

In the past few months since around August, more and more airlines have reported that tickets for their ''flight to nowhere'' packages were snapped up very quickly. After EVA Air's Taiwan-based flight to nowhere on their famous Hello Kitty-themed A330 Dream Jet — a kind of theme-park on the air really — Qantas in Australia operated a seven-hour scenic flight that performed a giant loop taking in Queensland and the Gold Coast, New South Wales and the country's remote outback heartlands. With big windows on their Dreamliner, passengers from 30,000 feet above can see many of the country's famous attractions, such as the Sydney Opera House, Bondi Beach, Uluru, and the Great Barrier Reef. Meanwhile All Nippon Airways in Japan also operated a short scenic flight that the airline said aimed to give passengers a semblance of ''the Hawaiian resort experience''. In November in Hong Kong, some fanfare was also stirred when HK Express launched sightseeing flights around the city without leaving its airspace. This gimmicky flight took place despite some green groups' criticism that it caused unnecessary carbon emission.

Memories are short. Although cruise ships were hotspots of viral spreading during the early phase of the pandemic, cruise operators such as Royal Caribbean International and Genting Cruise Lines managed to obtain permission from the Singapore Tourism Board to operate round-trip cruises without ports of call. In October, Genting's ''cruises to nowhere'' received an overwhelming volume of bookings. Calling it a ''superstaycation'', the experience included meals, outdoor activities like waterslides and rock climbing, and even a Christmas musical.

The ship and the plane ride themselves are now the destinations! Who knows? These types of travel-less travels may even stay after international airspace opens up again because we are thrill-seekers with money to spend.

◆Writer's Profile

John Erni is a university professor at Hong Kong Baptist University. He thinks everyday culture is complex but always enchanting.