Study Abroad：The journey back

I am currently back in Hong Kong, seven days into my compulsory quarantine at a hotel. This is my fourth one of the year, meaning that I will have completed 56 days of quarantine by the end of this year (the joys of being an international student).

My university moved all classes online after the Thanksgiving break to avoid a winter outbreak, so I am still taking classes remotely. I thought this would be a walk in the park; since I have nowhere to go and no friends to distract me, I could finally concentrate on work. But the last week has proved me wrong. Since the US is eleven hours behind Hong Kong, I sleep from 2 pm to 10 pm and have classes at the dead of night, which confuses my ''body clock'' and makes ordering food difficult. Constantly stuck in the same room with a bed at arm's reach, I am constantly tempted to go back to bed and scroll on my phone. And as much as the presence of my friends entices me to abandon my work, we also study together pretty effectively once we get in the zone. I zoom and call my family and friends to make life more bearable, but being in isolation is no easy feat.

The journey back was no less arduous. I first missed my bus to New York because the bus company gave me the wrong information, and so had to pay HK$2,434 for an Uber to the airport. I couldn't have changed my flight because my COVID test had to be taken 72 hours before. Then I boarded the sixteen-hour flight, took yet another COVID test when I had landed, and waited nine hours at the airport for my result. That's not even the whole story. Still, I am sure it will all be worth it when I finally see my family and my dog.

◆Writer's Profile

Alice is a freshman at Cornell University intending to major in Economics and Computer Science, having previously studied in the UK for six years. A lover of languages, she studies French, Italian, Japanese and picks up bits of other languages when she can.

(Email: sze.ayw@gmail.com)