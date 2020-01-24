Editorial：Lack of contingency plans for community outbreaks

Despite her long opposition to universal virus testing, Chief Executive Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said last month that in case there is an outbreak in the community, she will ''make an all-out effort'' to bring the situation under control and implement compulsory universal testing to a certain extent. She will have no hesitation in even summoning the police force to ''seal off the infected building for me''.

The emergence of 12 confirmed cases from the same floor of Block 8 of Kwai Shing West Estate certainly qualifies as a community outbreak. However, the authorities have failed to implement timely mandatory testing for all residents of the building. Neither have they taken any measures of sealing off the area or evacuating the residents to stop the transmission of the virus. The reason used was that they did not see any pattern of ''vertical transmission'' (transmission between floors) or airborne transmission seen at Hong Mei House of Cheung Hong Estate, Tsing Yi and Luk Chuen House of Lek Yuen Estate before, and that the outbreak at Block 8 was limited to ''partial transmission on the same floor''. Therefore, the authorities only distributed specimen bottles to residents, called on them to undertake the virus test voluntarily, and conducted disinfection of the building. Full stop. As a result, people inside and outside can still enter and leave the building freely. There have even been terrified residents pulling suitcases to flee the building, increasing the risk of spreading the virus further.

Medical experts have pointed out that no matter whether the transmission is horizontal or vertical, the emergence of so many confirmed cases in such a short time should be classified as a community outbreak. Given that the virus has supposedly contaminated the environment including elevators and handrails, how can it be guaranteed that the virus will only infect residents on the same floor but not those on other floors who share the same elevators and public places?

In response to the outbreak at Block 8 of Kwai Shing West Estate, not only did the government fail to conduct compulsory testing, but it also did not send people at once to control the situation on the spot. The moving out of some residents may even lead to super-spreading. Now the authorities have only sent residents of the entire fifth floor to quarantine. It is hard to tell whether the action is too late.

The unsatisfactory response of the government shows that it does not have a well-thought-out contingency plan for community outbreaks. There is not a tiered system of managing and controlling outbreaks, nor is there a corresponding set of supporting measures. It has merely been able to act reactively. What is more, it lacks the resolution and courage to act decidedly when it comes to cases like this. The sealing off of Block E of Amoy Gardens during the SARS outbreak in 2003 and the quarantine of the Metropark Hotel in Wan Chai during the spread of human swine flu in 2009 were both classic cases of responding to epidemic emergencies. The resoluteness shown by the authorities in dealing with the outbreaks at those times is worth emulating. If we say the incumbent government possesses more resources and means for implementation than previous administrations, what it lacks now is exactly the latter's authority and ability to undertake responsibilities.

新冠病毒第四波疫情來勢兇猛，社區爆發危在旦夕。葵涌葵盛西邨第8座繼前日5樓5個單位共12人確診，昨日再有3名5樓居民與一名住在10樓以上居民確診。當局反應遲鈍，前日未及時強制該座全部居民檢測、檢疫或撤離，僅向居民派樣本瓶和設採樣點，直到昨晚深夜，才宣布安排大廈5樓其餘住戶入住檢疫中心。此事反映特區政府相關部門對社區爆發既缺乏應對預案，又欠缺決斷的魄力和勇氣，而且說辭一日一樣，莫衷一是。

特首林鄭月娥雖然一直不贊成全民檢測，但她上月曾表示，一旦出現社區爆發，要「用盡全力」控制情况，在一定範圍內強制全民檢測，甚至不惜動用警力將疫廈「同我封咗佢」。

葵盛西邨8座前日在同一樓層出現12宗確診個案，絕對算得上是社區爆發，但當局既未及時對樓內全體居民實施強制檢疫，亦未採取任何封鎖和撤離措施，截斷病毒的傳播。理由是當地未有如青衣長康邨康美樓和沙田瀝源邨祿泉樓般「垂直傳播」或空氣傳播，限於「同層局部傳播」，所以只派發樣本瓶呼籲居民自願檢測，以及在大廈內清潔消毒了事。結果，大廈內外人們仍然自出自入，更有害怕的居民「拖篋」逃離，造成病毒進一步擴散的風險。

醫學專家就指出，無論是橫向傳播還是垂直傳播，短時間內出現如此多確診個案，都屬於社區爆發。既然相信是病毒污染了環境，例如升降機及扶手等，又怎能保證病毒只會感染同一層住戶，不會威脅共用電梯和公眾地方的其他樓層住戶？

政府在葵盛西邨8座的應對，欠缺的不僅是強制檢測，而是未有派人第一時間控制現場，部分居民搬離大廈，更可能會釀成超級傳播事件。目前只做5樓全層檢疫是否太遲，仍難逆料。

今次政府的應對失據，反映特區政府對社區爆發形勢缺乏周密的應對預案，既無對爆發情形的分級管控，也缺乏相應的配套準備，而是走一步算一步。此外，現時的特區政府更欠缺應對這類爆發所必需的果斷承擔和勇氣。2003年SARS疫情爆發時將淘大花園E座封廈、09年豬流感爆發時將灣仔維景酒店封鎖等，都是應對突發疫情的典型案例，那種對待疫情的果敢決絕，值得仿效。如果說現在政府執行的資源和手段比當時要多的話，當下政府欠缺的，恰恰是過去曾有過的權威與擔當。

