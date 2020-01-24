Culture Express : Searching for the best restaurant

【明報專訊】It's impossible to pay visits to the many restaurants in the world. That's why we need to pick some special ones. In Extraordinary Places to Eat, French maître d'hôtel (酒店總管) Fred Sirieix, who is famous for appearing in First Dates, a reality show on Channel 4, a UK broadcaster. Together with some several top chefs from the UK, Fred travels round the globe for great restaurants. Their destinations include San Sebastián, Venice, Paris, etc. In Venice, Fred will meet a Michelin Star chef deemed "Queen" of Italian cuisine, who will introduce her favourite restaurants to Fred. Caffè Florian is one of the oldest cafes in Europe. Located in St Mark's Square, it was founded in 1720.