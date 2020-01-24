Editorial : Shenzhen has become the capital of property speculation

Shenzhen's property prices have been rising steadily over the past 10 years, and it is not surprising that property speculation has become popular. The nation's wealth has risen to varying degrees, but there are few investment channels. Buying property as an investment has become a common phenomenon, and it is only natural that wealthy businessmen are involved in property speculation, as profit is almost guaranteed. The overabundance of funds is not exclusive to Shenzhen. Shenzhen's unique situation is that its population continues to expand, with an actual resident population of more than 20 million and an employed population that has surpassed Shanghai to become the nation's largest. And it keeps rising each year. Waves of newcomers are mostly highly paid scientific and technical talents who have strong demand for housing. They are also able to afford expensive housing, so it is natural that property prices have been pushed higher and higher. The central government has also had high expectations of Shenzhen and accorded generous preferential treatment to the city, triggering an inevitable influx of national capital into the city.

In the past, the last line of nearly all the so-called drastic measures to curb property speculation was always "crack down on real estate illegalities," and it is precisely these illegalities that are the endless problem. Perhaps the Shenzhen government can be forgiven for the failure of its drastic measures due to the overflow of capital in the country, but it must be held responsible for its inability to deal with illegalities.

Mainland China's unique fiscal and taxation system is the root cause of the surge in housing prices in various cities. While all taxes are partially paid to the central government, proceeds from land sales alone remain in the hands of local governments. Moreover, the financial revenues of major cities have become increasingly dependent on land sales. That is why local governments, when implementing the central government's directives, make the least effort to counter property speculation, since the municipal government is the largest stakeholder. Shenzhen's land sales revenue amounted to 37.6 billion RMB in the first half of this year. Despite the impact of the pandemic, the figure was nearly 40% higher than the same period last year. In July, after the introduction of the so-called drastic measures, there were eight land sales that amounted to 34 billion RMB. The financial incentive is so great that no one will hurt the housing market if they can get away with it.

Shenzhen's property market has reached a point where it is "too big to fail". It is impossible for either the central government or the Shenzhen municipal government to crack down on the property market. The realistic goal is to bring the market back to rationality, but the key is to crack down on illegalities. To let lawbreakers go unchecked is in essence to undermine the authority of the government, the consequences of which no government can afford.

■Glossary 生字

craze : an enthusiastic interest in sth that is shared by many people but that usually does not last very long; a thing that people have a craze for

overabundance : a supply or amount that is greater than required

influx : the fact of a lot of people, money or things arriving somewhere