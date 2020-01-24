Idiom Magic : BE LOST IN 沉浸在

【明報專訊】Wiggles and Willy are often lost in books. "Yum, yum (美味的)," Wiggles and Willy said. I assume that's their way of indicating their love of literature. "No, that's our way of saying we have boundless appetites (無限的食慾), though it's true we are sometimes lost in works of an interesting nature," Wiggles corrected me. To be lost in (the city, a forest, etc.) is to be disoriented (迷失的) and unable to find one's way. However, lost in (a book, a dream, a thought, etc.) says that one is preoccupied with (專注於) what he/she is reading or thinking.