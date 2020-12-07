Mona's Musings : The end of free press

i-Cable cited COVID-induced economic difficulties as the main reason for the layoff. "Facing this incredible challenge, i-Cable has vigorously sought to use ways... to maintain our competitiveness such that the corporation can maintain its operations," said the company in a statement. While most would empathise with the difficult economic situation, many suspected the cut was political, rather than commercial.

In a viral online video, a member of staff was seen asking "why the management has decided to fire the best editors and designers", to which no explanation was provided. Failing to differentiate its staff based on merit, seniority or other clear criteria, the cut was seen as a gesture to hamper investigative journalism in Hong Kong by removing targeted journalists indiscriminately. i-Cable has garnered a strong following with its award-winning news and star sports programmes. By cutting off one of its own legs, it is hard to perceive how the company can retain its support and subsequently, secure business success in the increasingly difficult news industry.

In addition to the layoff itself, i-Cable's managers were under fire for their demeanours in handling the incident. The four managers including Edna Tse, Anderson Chan, Hui Fong Fai and Oscar Lee, were parachuted (空降) to the company. Tse was seen dismissing an angry member of staff by saying "we run things differently from the past". Together, the managers sarcastically warned staff not to "initiate a mud fight". Such an attitude barely managed to mask the incompetence underlying their actions. In fact, adopting a hard-handed policy that severely affected the morale of the company while discrediting it in the eyes of the public can be seen as serious negligence of duty. For this alone, reviews and layoffs ought to be considered for the leaders. Instead, a lukewarm public statement was issued, apologising for the havoc they wrecked and urging the remaining staff to "stick to their position". If such management competence suffices for a much-acclaimed media company, I have very little confidence left for the much-prided business ethics in Hong Kong, let alone its much bygone press freedom.

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough.

Email:monafpchu@gmail.com

Facebook:www.facebook.com/monamuses