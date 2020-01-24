Editorial : Proposed investment in Zhuhai Airport

Zhuhai Airport is located in the Jinwan District of Zhuhai city. In 2012, its passenger traffic was about two million. The figure exceeded ten million in 2018, and Zhuhai Airport became one of the forty or so "ten-million-grade airports" in China. In the past ten years, its cargo traffic has also been rising at an annual rate of nearly 13%. The AA's purchase of shares in Zhuhai Airport is an idea that was first proposed many years ago. Back then the Hong Kong government thought that the idea should be executed in stages. First, the AA should take part in the management of Zhuhai Airport, whereas the purchase of its shares should be the second step. The AA began to take part in Zhuhai Airport's operations in 2006, but it has not had ownership. As the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge was opened the year before last and the integration of the Greater Bay Area has been accelerated, the AA's purchase of Zhuhai Airport shares has been mentioned again.

This year's policy address mentions three projects about the consolidation of Hong Kong's status as an international aviation hub. The first is the opening of the third runway in 2022. The second is the completion of the SKYCITY project in phases. The third is the AA's purchase of shares in Zhuhai Airport. In Hong Kong, many people have misgivings about integration with the Greater Bay Area, and some are worried that Hong Kong will be made part of a mainland plan without its consent. However, no matter whether Hong Kong take part actively or not, the integration between other cities in the Greater Bay Area will only accelerate. Such a trend will definitely affect Hong Kong. If Hong Kong chooses to be a bystander, it will only play a more passive role. It is better to take the initiative to be in an advantageous position.

When it comes to buying the shares in an investment project, there are only two points of consideration. The first is whether the project is profitable. The second is whether it chimes in with one's long-term developmental strategy. The purchase of shares in Zhuhai Airport can of course be evaluated under such a framework. There are currently four 4F-grade (the highest grade) international airports in the Greater Bay Area, and they are located in Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Macao respectively. Zhuhai Airport is a 4E-grade airport. In terms of scale and traffic, Zhuhai Airport is actually better than Macao Airport. However, as they are in close proximity, the mainland authorities, in order to better use the limited airspace resources in the region, has accorded the right to operate international passenger flights for the western coast of the Pearl River to Macao Airport, while Zhuhai Airport can only operate mainland flights.

As an international aviation hub, Hong Kong has as many as 170 international flight destinations. However, it does not have a direct flight to many tier-2 and tier-3 cities in mainland China. In comparison, Zhuhai Airport, a domestic airport, has flights to around 80 mainland destinations, a greater number than Hong Kong's. The two airports' positioning and passenger traffic destinations are very different, and their advantages can be complemented with each other.

In fairness, as the central government has endorsed this proposed purchase of shares, it is believed that the Zhuhai authorities will not demand too high a price. However, as this is a purchase of shares, the AA should try its best to strive for a favourable deal and prepare for a financing plan as soon as possible. It should not clinch the deal at a loss.

明報社評2020.12.04：入股珠海機場看長遠 在商言商求互惠共贏

《施政報告》提出從3方面鞏固香港國際航空樞紐地位，機管局入股珠海機場是重點之一，有人質疑這是「政治任務」、「貼錢」為他人作嫁衣裳。

珠海機場位於珠海市金灣區。2012年，珠海旅客吞吐量約為200萬人次，及至2018年已突破千萬人次，成為全國約40個「千萬級機場」之一，至於近10年的貨郵吞吐量，亦以年均接近13%的速度增長。香港機管局入股珠海機場，概念提出已有很多年，當時港府認為應該分步走，先參與珠海機場管理，入股是第二步。機管局2006年起參與珠海機場營運，惟無擁有權，隨着港珠澳大橋前年開通，大灣區融合加快，入股珠海機場亦舊事重提。

今年《施政報告》有關鞏固香港國際航空樞紐地位的章節，提及3個項目，一是2022年啟用機場三跑，二是分階段完成航天城發展項目，第三便是機管局入股珠海機場。在香港，部分人對於大灣區融合，有很多糾結，有人擔心「被規劃」，有人則出於政治原因抗拒內地，然而不管香港是否積極參與，大灣區其他城市融合步伐只會愈來愈快，這一發展趨勢必定影響香港，選擇旁觀，日後只會更被動，倒不如主動參與其中，爭取有利位置。

任何大型入股投資項目，考慮離不開兩點，包括是否有利可圖，以及是否符合長遠發展戰略。入股珠海機場，當然亦應放在這一框架審視。大灣區現有4個屬於最高級別的4F級國際機場，分別位於港穗深澳，珠海機場則為4E級機場。論規模和吞吐量，珠海機場其實更勝澳門機場，惟因兩者鄰近，內地當局為了善用區內有限空域資源，將珠江西岸的國際客運航權，交由澳門機場統一使用，珠海機場只限內地航線。

香港是國際航空樞紐，有多達170個國際航點，然而內地很多二三線城市，香港並無直航。相比之下，珠海機場作為地區機場，國內航點約有80個，比香港更多。港深機場定位和客運航點都很不同，可以優勢互補。

平情而論，港府今次入股建議有中央背書，珠海當局叫價相信也不敢太離譜，不過既然是入股投資，機管局就應力爭有利交易條件，同時及早就融資方案籌謀，不做蝕底生意。

■Glossary

生字

consolidation : the act or process of making a position of power or success stronger so that it is more likely to continue

bystander : a person who sees sth that is happening but is not involved

complement : to add to sth in a way that improves it or makes it more attractive