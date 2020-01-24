A Little English：The lion, Jupiter and the elephant

The lion went on and on, moaning and groaning until Jupiter himself could not bear it and replied in exasperation, ''What cause have you to complain? Haven't I empowered you with the very best attributes (特質)? Your courage never fails you except when the cock crows. After all, nobody's perfect, you know!''

However, the lion would not listen to reason and continued to lament its fate, reproaching (責難) itself for such cowardice and getting so worked up (變得暴躁) that it might as well just lie down and die. As the great beast was lying there panting and sulking, along came a big elephant, which nearly stepped on the lion. ''Oops, pardon me, what are you doing flat on the ground?''

The lion was too embarrassed to confess and tried to change the subject. It asked, ''Why are you always flapping those gigantic ears of yours? Is it to keep cool?''

At that moment, a gnat (蠓) settled on the elephant's head. ''Do you see that tiny buzzing insect on my head? Well, if it gets into my ears, I'm sure I'll die and there will be no cure for me. That's why I'm always flapping my ears!'' With these words, the elephant walked on.

The lion consoled itself with this thought, ''Maybe I really don't have much cause for complaint. After all, I'm much better off than the elephant since a cock is much bigger than a gnat!''

◆Some powerful: vocabulary

There is a long list of words to describe different types of power.

For direct power: control, command, rule, authority, right, prerogative.

For indirect power: influence, pressure, sway, bias.

''Force'' can be used for both types of power.

■Something to : think about

In nature, some of the greatest living things can be destroyed by tiny creatures: huge trees are felled by little weevils, large beasts succumb to parasites, and everyone is fair game for mosquitoes, lice, fleas and leeches. Perhaps this is nature's way of reminding us that in the natural world, there is no absolute power. The small and powerless can win, if they know where the sensitive points are.

