Coming Up for Air：Return to Sender

When the courier arrived and was informed that the package would be going to Macao he told us that he had to inspect the contents of the package. When asked why, he explained that one of his colleagues had ''gotten in trouble'' for accepting a package, also bound for Macao, that, it was later discovered, contained some politically sensitive books. Because of that his company sent around a memo instructing its staff to pre-screen certain packages; presumably ones going to Macao that might be a vehicle for transmitting sensitive political content.

This head-scratching exchange with the courier gave rise to many questions. Among them:

Why is it the responsibility of anyone in Hong Kong, let alone a junior courier, to screen for political content that Macao, a place with its own set of rules, laws and customs, might find objectionable? What exactly is it that the courier might be looking for that would set off his alarm bells and what criteria might he be using to conduct this search? In the event he decides that something is objectionable what might he do with the offending material and to whom might he report his discovery? His superiors, the police, the National Security hotline? What recourse might a customer have if he or she disagrees with the decision of the courier, and what repercussions might there be to the customer who objects to the inspection?

These questions pose many legal issues, of course. But more than that they force us to reckon with the issue that is in what kind of society do we wish to live. One where there is no longer a distinction between what is public and what is private; where the mere mention of politics and books is enough to make someone break into a cold sweat; where speaking up in defence of one's own dignity and privacy can be a crime; where there is no check whatsoever on wrongdoing of any kind except the check of executive power.

The point of this piece is not to complain about my experience with the courier. As a former lawyer I am perhaps more sensitive and likely to take offence to such conduct. And, with the current commercial and legal environments already so competitive, complex and uncertain, most people, I think, would have simply treated the episode as another cost of doing business in Hong Kong and moved on. Why rock the boat (惹麻煩) if one can avoid it?

The problem, of course, is that if no one says anything and we simply accept this as the new normal then it will become the new normal. So I return again to the question that prompted me to go down this rabbit hole in the first place: whether this is the kind of society one wants to live in. I imagine that for most people the answer would be a resounding ''no''.

And so the next question becomes: what can one do about it? The answer to that question is perhaps less clear given how much Hong Kong has already changed, and continues to change, on a daily, even hourly basis. Many have chosen to leave, and more will continue down that path. For those who stay, either because they choose to or because they do not have the option of leaving, there are few solutions. Speak out and risk getting reported and persecuted? Stay silent, live to see another day, and watch the city and its institutions they have grown to know and love wither and disappear into oblivion? There are no good answers. Only a range of bad ones.

◆by Albert Wan

​Albert is the co‑founder and proprietor of Bleak House Books, an English language bookstore in San Po Kong.

(Email: albert@bleakhousebooks.com.hk)