Editorial：Universal Vaccination — easier said than done

The research and development of COVID-19 vaccines has entered the ''practical'' stage in many regions. The WHO expects that vaccine supply will still be limited at the beginning of next year, and it is expected that large-scale vaccination will be available in mid- or late-2021 at the earliest. The Hong Kong government said that experts from the Department of Health are seeking data from mainland and overseas vaccine developers. In addition to participating in the WHO's COVAX vaccine procurement mechanism, the authorities will also sign pre-order agreements with pharmaceutical companies in different countries, while the central government will also reserve a certain amount of mainland-made vaccines for Hong Kong. The government has conceived the idea of providing free vaccination for all Hong Kong citizens. Priority will be given to high-risk groups, including healthcare workers, the elderly and patients with chronic illnesses, and it is expected that 3 million people will be involved.

The British media has been touting Oxford's leadership in vaccine development, but the Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine in the US were halted for more than a month, resulting in the vaccine being overtaken by two US vaccines. The two US nucleic acid vaccines are expensive and costly to store, and are considered to be rich-country vaccines. In comparison, the Oxford vaccine is cheaper, easier to store and transport, and more widely available. However, since the results of analysis of the Oxford vaccine were released, the vaccine has been questioned repeatedly in the US, with some people criticising its low overall effectiveness rate. The so-called 90% effectiveness rate is limited to the low-risk group under 55 years of age. And some analysts even believe that the Oxford vaccine cannot be registered in the US.

There are storms brewing in the international political arena over vaccines, as there are all kinds of public relations campaigns and false information on the Internet. Questions such as which vaccines Hong Kong should purchase, what choice citizens have and whether vaccination should be mandatory can all provoke controversy. Universal vaccination is a very large public health campaign, which is a major challenge to the government's co-ordination and execution abilities. If the aim is to get closer to herd immunity, 60% to 70% of people will have to be vaccinated. Given Hong Kong's public sentiment and the government's ability to execute, it is hard to say whether we can get out of the pandemic morass even if we have enough vaccines at our disposal.

明報社評 2020.12.03：新冠疫苗明爭暗鬥 全民接種知易行難

疫情曠日持久，不少人都將希望寄託於疫苗，中俄新冠疫苗緊急接種計劃早已展開，歐美方面，昨天英國亦率先批准緊急使用美國輝瑞藥廠的疫苗。在香港，政府也首度交代新冠疫苗接種計劃初步構思。當局表示已預留資金訂購兩倍香港人口的疫苗，目標是免費讓全港市民接種，然而由疫苗採購、物流統籌、注射安排以至公眾反應，需要克服的問題堆積如山，難度不能低估，當局必須及早籌謀。過去數月，圍繞疫苗研發的明爭暗鬥從未止息，世界衛生組織一再警告要防範「疫苗民族主義」，隨着疫苗明年中開始廣泛使用，疫苗國際政治必起風雲，港府能夠取得哪些疫苗、應否強制接種等，全都可以變成敏感政治問題。

各地新冠疫苗紛紛由研發進入「實戰」階段，世衛預計疫苗供應明年初仍很有限，預計最快明年中後期才可較大規模接種。港府表示，衛生署專家正向內地及海外疫苗研發商索取數據，當局除了參與世衛疫苗獲取機制COVAX，亦會跟各地藥廠簽訂預購協議，中央也同意預留一定數量內地新冠疫苗供港。港府初步構思是免費讓全港市民接種，初期會以高風險群組人士優先，包括醫護、長者、長期病患者等，預料涉及300萬人。

英國傳媒一直吹捧牛津疫苗研發領先，然而該款疫苗在美國的三期臨牀測試，卻被叫停個多月，結果被美國兩款疫苗趕超。美國兩款核酸疫苗價格偏高，儲藏成本亦高，被視為富國疫苗，相比下牛津疫苗定價便宜，容易儲存運輸，較易普及，可是牛津疫苗分析結果公布後，在美國不斷受到質疑，有人批評牛津疫苗整體有效率偏低，所謂九成有效率只限55歲以下的低風險群組，有分析甚至認為，牛津疫苗無法在美國註冊。

疫苗國際政治風起雲湧，各式公關宣傳戰鋪天蓋地，加上網上虛假信息，香港採購哪些疫苗、市民有何選擇、應否強制接種，全都可以引起爭議。全民接種疫苗是非常大型的公共衛生行動，對政府的統籌和執行力，本來就是一大考驗，若要達到類近群體免疫的效果，更要有六七成人口接種。以香港的民情和政府的執行力，即使有足夠疫苗在手，也難言可以走出疫情困局。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

easier said than done：said when sth seems like a good idea but it would be difficult to do

be brewing：if sth unpleasant is brewing, it will happen soon

at your/sb's disposal：available for use as you prefer/sb prefers

