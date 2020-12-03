英語雞精班：大自然的意象

莎士比亞於第7首十四行詩中，以日出至日落比喻人生三個階段，包括少年、壯年及老年。首8行描寫正面的內容，稱之為 Octave，描寫初升的太陽壯觀如同「花信年華」、正值壯年的人生階段。詩的第一句 gracious light 暗示太陽發放光芒，從東面（orient）升起，Lifts up his burning head, each under eye（行2）是暗指希臘神話太陽神 Helios 被描繪成火焰般熾熱的太陽，人人仰望他；homage（行3）的意思是恭敬，人類像敬拜太陽神一樣，serving 及 sacred majesty（行4）淋漓盡致地表現了太陽與人類的權力高低關係；new-appearing sight（行3）象徵太陽是新一天的開始；第5、6行直接描寫當太陽攀上陡峭的穹蒼，如同到達人生事業的巔峰。

Sonnet 7

Lo! in the orient when the gracious light

Lifts up his burning head, each under eye

Doth homage to his new-appearing sight,

Serving with looks his sacred majesty;

And having climbed the steep-up heavenly hill,

Resembling strong youth in his middle age,

Yet mortal looks adore his beauty still,

Attending on his golden pilgrimage:

But when from highmost pitch, with weary car,

Like feeble age, he reeleth from the day,

The eyes, 'fore duteous, now converted are

From his low tract, and look another way:

So thou, thyself outgoing in thy noon

Unlooked on diest unless thou get a son.

詩的第二部分為最後6行，稱之為 Sestet，描寫相反的內容。第9行 But 有轉折的意思。當太陽漸漸沉落時，如人至暮年，像「孱弱老耆」，feeble age（行10）意思是到達虛弱的年紀，暗示當太陽從高處沉落之時，如一個年邁的老年人步履蹣跚，快要絆倒一樣，描寫了人類失去從前恭敬的眼神，his low tract（行12）指太陽最後下滑到視線範圍以外。最後兩句為對句或對聯（couplet），總結全詩主旨，unless thou get a son（行14）的 son 與太陽 sun 押韻，詩人勸勉友人青春歲月不留人，唯有生育後代，自身雖如日般隕落，卻可透過子嗣如日出般重生。

類似語帶雙關的寫作手法亦可見於莎士比亞第33首十四行詩，Suns of the world（行14）的 suns 與兒子 sons 為同音字。壯麗的早晨（a glorious morning）（行1）、帝王般的眼睛 （sovereign eye）（行2）、金色的（golden）（行3）等全是太陽的意象。從第二句開始則運用擬人法，賦予太陽人性，太陽媚悅（flatter）（行2）山峰，輕吻（kissing）（行3）綠草，形容太陽的魔力使整片天空變成金色的天國；烏雲則被形容為 the basest clouds（行5），當太陽從西邊落山，烏雲慢慢毁去它的容貌（Stealing unseen to west with this disgrace（行8）。

■Sonnet 33

Full many a glorious morning have I seen

Flatter the mountain tops with sovereign eye,

Kissing with golden face the meadows green,

Gilding pale streams with heavenly alchemy;

Anon permit the basest clouds to ride

With ugly rack on his celestial face,

And from the forlorn world his visage hide,

Stealing unseen to west with this disgrace:

Even so my sun one early morn did shine,

With all triumphant splendour on my brow;

But out, alack, he was but one hour mine,

The region cloud hath mask'd him from me now.

Yet him for this my love no whit disdaineth;

Suns of the world may stain when heaven's sun staineth.

當我們寫作的時候，腦海也會出現零碎的意象，我們可以學莎士比亞先「展示」（Show）後「敘述」（Tell）的方法，直接或間接總結想表達的抽象概念，令文章變得更栩栩如生。

■香港電台「社區參與廣播服務」節目《莎士比亞十四行詩的前世與我們的今生》由科大講師陳子深（Sumie Chan）主持，逢周五晚上9時30分至10時，港台普通話台播出。

■文︰Sumie Chan