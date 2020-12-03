Word Puzzle

1. Small to medium-sized road vehicle for carrying all sorts of goods.

2. The final amount of a long sum: the grand _____.

4. A long stick with a sharp end used as a weapon or for hunting.

6. A large number of things: a _____ of them.

7. To cut something into two equal parts: to _____ it.

8. Equipment for making cloth: a ____.

10. Uncontrolled irrational crazy behaviour caused by fear.

13. A doctor might use this sort of machine to examine her patient's bones. （1,3）

14. When things get into a muddle we are left with a hard _____ to untie.

■Clues Down

1. A light, thin covering for the face, often made of cloth.

2. Eating would be difficult without these mouth parts.

3. Other ways to express "approximately": in general, more or less, by and _____.

4. To bend as you walk along, perhaps because of old-age or weakness.

5. Something that once belonged to a well-loved, famous or even infamous person.

8. A cat-like animal, about half as large as a tiger.

9. A: How _____ eggs in a dozen, B? B: Twelve of course.

11. You would need this if you wanted to write on paper with a pen or brush.

12. Your guess that something will happen, with a money reward if you are right.

■by David Foulds