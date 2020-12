名人教英文：擺脫束縛 To kick over the traces

維爾恩:昨晚看電視《搖滾流行樂》,有個很出色的年輕歌手,叫馬托納,看來有點面善,但化了濃妝,髮型也很古怪,不能肯定。

Nesrine: Well, believe it or not that was David Belling's sister Alicia. Martona's her stage name.

奈斯林:信不信由你,她就是大衛·貝林的妹妹艾麗西亞,馬托納是藝名。

Vern: What! Alicia! You're kidding. Her parents were very strict and I'm sure didn't want her to go into the pop scene.

維爾恩:什麼,艾麗西亞?你說笑吧。她父母管教很嚴,一定不想她加入流行樂界。

Nesrine: I know. Her father's a doctor and he wanted her to study medicine like him. He certainly put a lot of pressure on her to study hard and not to go out partying.

奈斯林:不錯,她父親是個醫生,想女兒和他一樣,攻讀醫科,曾經力促她努力讀書,不要外出跟朋友耍樂。

Vern: But she kicked over the traces?

維爾恩:但她不受管束?

Nesrine: She certainly did. She got fed up with not being able to enjoy herself as she wanted. Then she got a boyfriend who was in the music business and it all happened through him.

奈斯林:一點不錯。她不能按自己意思享受生活,感到十分厭倦,後來認識了個音樂界的男朋友,幫她走上了音樂之路。

Vern: Well it's so far so good, as far as I can judge from RockaPop.

維爾恩:看她在《搖滾流行樂》的表演,她至今十分順利。

Nesrine: Yes, that's right, she's made a successful start. But a lot of careers in the pop business don't last very long.

奈斯林:不錯,她踏出了成功的第一步。但流行樂界生涯多不大長久。

■馬車、牛車等兩側各有一條繩或皮帶,英文叫 trace,繫在馬、牛等身上。馬、牛等要自由自在,當然想擺脫這挽繩,所以,kick over the traces 是「擺脫羈縻」的意思,常用來說年輕人,但也可用於其他情况,例如:He kicked over the traces and lived beyond his fortune. Soon he ran heavily into debt(他不知節制,揮霍無度,不久就債台高築)。

■作者簡介:專研中英文,著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

■作者︰古德明