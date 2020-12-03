名人教英文：擺脫束縛 To kick over the traces

維爾恩：昨晚看電視《搖滾流行樂》，有個很出色的年輕歌手，叫馬托納，看來有點面善，但化了濃妝，髮型也很古怪，不能肯定。

Nesrine: Well, believe it or not that was David Belling's sister Alicia. Martona's her stage name.

奈斯林：信不信由你，她就是大衛·貝林的妹妹艾麗西亞，馬托納是藝名。

Vern: What! Alicia! You're kidding. Her parents were very strict and I'm sure didn't want her to go into the pop scene.

維爾恩：什麼，艾麗西亞？你說笑吧。她父母管教很嚴，一定不想她加入流行樂界。

Nesrine: I know. Her father's a doctor and he wanted her to study medicine like him. He certainly put a lot of pressure on her to study hard and not to go out partying.

奈斯林：不錯，她父親是個醫生，想女兒和他一樣，攻讀醫科，曾經力促她努力讀書，不要外出跟朋友耍樂。

Vern: But she kicked over the traces?

維爾恩：但她不受管束？

Nesrine: She certainly did. She got fed up with not being able to enjoy herself as she wanted. Then she got a boyfriend who was in the music business and it all happened through him.

奈斯林：一點不錯。她不能按自己意思享受生活，感到十分厭倦，後來認識了個音樂界的男朋友，幫她走上了音樂之路。

Vern: Well it's so far so good, as far as I can judge from RockaPop.

維爾恩：看她在《搖滾流行樂》的表演，她至今十分順利。

Nesrine: Yes, that's right, she's made a successful start. But a lot of careers in the pop business don't last very long.

奈斯林：不錯，她踏出了成功的第一步。但流行樂界生涯多不大長久。

■馬車、牛車等兩側各有一條繩或皮帶，英文叫 trace，繫在馬、牛等身上。馬、牛等要自由自在，當然想擺脫這挽繩，所以，kick over the traces 是「擺脫羈縻」的意思，常用來說年輕人，但也可用於其他情况，例如：He kicked over the traces and lived beyond his fortune. Soon he ran heavily into debt（他不知節制，揮霍無度，不久就債台高築）。

■作者簡介：專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

■作者︰古德明