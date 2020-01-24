Editorial : Mind your COVID-19 manners

The plight of Hong Kong's catering, retail and tourist industries has continued for some time. People in these industries had repeatedly hoped for a turnaround in an upcoming peak season, but sudden events happened one after another. The pandemic eased off a bit in May and June, giving the industries hope about the summer peak season. They thought that things would improve after plunging into the abyss of misfortunes. What was unexpected was that the third wave of infections would occur suddenly. The government imposed a social distancing restriction of two people, torpedoing the industries' plans to boost consumption. It is now December, and the Christmas and New Year holidays are upon us. These holidays should be a peak season for the catering and retail industries. Earlier the government relaxed restrictions on local tours and worked with Singapore on a travel bubble. The industries thought that hope was on the horizon. But the fourth wave of infections has struck suddenly, and the city is in dire straits facing the pandemic. The situation is even worse than that of the last wave of infections. A festive mood will be unlikely in the Christmas and New Year holidays, and businesses are weighed down by worries.

Once again, the government has tightened social distancing restrictions massively, and the two-people cap on social gatherings is back. Exemption for local tours has also been cancelled. The travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore has ended before it even began. While it is described euphemistically as "postponement until next year", its implementation has in fact been put off indefinitely. It is now uncertain whether it will be a pipe dream. The catering industry was able to do business amounting to tens of billions of dollars in past Christmas and New Year peak seasons. Now the two-people cap has made business difficult, so much so that their revenues could drop by 60% to 70%. The possibility of more businesses closing down and laying off their staff cannot be ruled out, and some staff might have to take a furlough. The government has unveiled multiple rounds of relief measures amid the pandemic, which have cost the fiscal reserves around $300 billion altogether. Another large-scale subsidy for corporations' salary payment is unsustainable. Cathay Pacific Airways' firing of its staff marked the beginning of a wave of layoffs by big corporations. Following the end of the "Employment Support Scheme" late last month, some corporations have announced layoffs one after another, and the possibility of more working people losing their jobs before the New Year cannot be ruled out. The severe pandemic conditions and frosty economic circumstances mean that everyone has to be mentally prepared for a tough year-end.

Drawing on previous experience in fighting the pandemic, the government has stressed that it will combat the fourth wave of infections with pinpoint accuracy and has said no to a lockdown or a city-wide mandatory testing scheme. Balancing the fight against the pandemic with economic needs and taking an "accurate" approach to minimise the impact on people's livelihood are not wrong in principle. But the so-called "accurate approach" is, after all, an experimental approach. No matter how accurate it is, whether the plan is well-executed in a timely fashion matters too. It remains to be seen how effective the mandatory testing of specific clusters of people and the "Leave Home Safe" tracking will be. However, the many loopholes in the existing anti-pandemic arrangements must be closed as soon as possible.

Nearly a year into the outbreak of COVID-19, the coming winter might pose the biggest challenge to Hong Kong. When fighting the pandemic, the government should have the courage to take bold action, while citizens should maintain a strict regimen.

明報社評2020.12.02：這個聖誕不易過 抗疫公德不能缺

疫情寒冬籠罩香港，政府大幅收緊社交距離措施，星港旅遊氣泡未能吹起，旅遊、酒店、飲食等行業叫苦連天，聖誕新年旺季翻身無望，倒是裁員消息一浪接一浪。近期不少亂象顯示，小撮人疏於防疫，忽略公德，重罰違規者有其必要。

本港飲食、零售和旅遊業困境持續多時，業界一再期望旺季來臨可以翻身，卻總是遇上突發狀况。今年5、6月疫情紓緩，零售飲食旅遊業放眼暑假旺季，以為否極泰來，未料第三波疫情驟起，政府限聚2人，振興市道大計全告拉倒。踏入12月，聖誕新年臨近，本是飲食零售業旺季，早前港府放寬本地旅行團，又與新加坡合組旅遊氣泡，業界以為曙光初現，豈料第四波疫情突然來襲，抗疫形勢嚴峻，較上一波尤有過之，這個聖誕新年，市面難有節日氣氛，商戶更是愁眉不展。

政府再度大幅收緊社交距離限制，2人限聚重臨，本地團豁免安排取消。港星旅遊氣泡尚未吹起已泡湯，美其名是「押後到明年」，實際是落實無期，會否化為泡影仍是未知之數。以往聖誕新年旺季，餐飲業可做上百億元生意，然而2人限聚生意難做，收入隨時大減六七成，不排除更多食肆結業裁員，又或要員工停薪留職。疫下政府推出多輪紓困措施，累計耗用約3000億元儲備，大規模補貼企業出糧做法不可持續。國泰裁員，揭開大企業裁員潮序幕，隨着「保就業」計劃上月底結束，陸續有企業公布裁員，不排除過年前還有更多打工仔飯碗打爛。疫情嚴峻加上經濟寒風凛冽，人人要有心理準備，這個年尾不易過。

汲取之前抗疫經驗，政府面對第四波疫情，強調「精準抗疫」，不會封城，亦不會搞全民強制檢測。平衡抗疫與經濟需要、「精準」落藥減少民生影響，原則當然沒錯，不過所謂「精準抗疫」，說到底只是摸着石頭過河，就算落藥精準，也要看具體執行是否到位、出招是否及時。特定群組強制檢測、「安心出行」追蹤接觸者等措施，控疫作用有多大，尚需時間觀察，本港防疫安排目前仍有不足之處，必須盡快堵塞。

疫情爆發近一年，今個冬季也許才是最大考驗，政府抗疫要敢作敢為，市民亦要嚴守防疫紀律。

■Glossary

生字

torpedo : to completely destroy the possibility that sth could succeed

furlough : a period of time during which workers are told not to come to work, usually because there is not enough money to pay them

pinpoint : if sth is done with pinpoint accuracy, it is done exactly and in exactly the right position