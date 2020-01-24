Common Nonsense : Alienating or liberating?

Now the government is so keen to steer our subject of liberal studies off its original path. Paragraph 153 of the recent Policy Address announces,

"...the direction of reform in future should focus on rectifying the previous deviation from the subject's objectives, and reinstating it as the platform to help students...develop critical thinking skills, analyse contemporary issues in a rational manner and learn about the development of our nation, the Constitution, the Basic Law, the rule of law and so forth."

On this bilingual page, I trust you won't mind the insertion of the Chinese version for your pretty and probing eyes,

" ...未來改革方向必須糾正過去通識教育科被異化的問題..."

"The previous deviation from the subject's objectives" is the official rendition for "被異化的問題" (suppose the Policy Address was politically correct to the extent that it was penned in Chinese first)! Cool, isn't it? It's quite a liberal translation or even free exchange negotiated between the Chinese and English languages. The translation is liberal in the sense that the target language (English here) is not very much bounded by the linguistic structure and semantic connotation of the source language (Chinese here). The translator plainly employed his or her free hand in wielding his or her quill so as to transplant the meaning (or the "signified" according to Ferdinand de Saussure) of "被異化的問題" via the expression of "the previous deviation" onto the minds of the English readers. Well, whether or how far this particular translator succeeded in the mission depends on the translation theory you care to subscribe to. Rather I'm more intrigued by the possible impact cast on the heads of those bilingual readers who unfortunately happen to know the political and even ideological background of "異化".

Guys, the history of "異化" is complicated and long-winded. Take a long and deep breath!

"異化" is the Chinese Communist Party's official translation of Marx's German original Entfremdung and its English translation as "alienation". The conceptual history of "alienation" goes a long way back to Hegel and Feuerbach. If you're not majoring in the communist orthodoxy, you just have to know that "alienation" means disuniting man from himself. First it was sort of a theological concept meaning that it is man who creates the image and doctrine of God but, once created, the image and doctrine of God become the antithesis of man. Marx liberally (he's apparently a good kid benefiting from liberal education!) borrowed this concept and stretched it to mean that it is man who creates money and, more broadly and pertinently, capital but, once the capitalist system is created, it immediately becomes the antithesis of human and humanity. Then there is a long line of communist theorists relying on this theory of alienation to rebuke the ethos of capitalism. So much for the ideology indoctrination, period!

However, my thought is always with why the drafter of our policy address did choose to say "異化" to acknowledge his or her ideological pedigree in Chinese but just switched to a more measured and composed tone in asserting "deviation" being the subject matter to be rectified in the future. Tell me tenderly if you can.

While I'm conceiving this piece or the very ending of this piece, I'm grateful that I received a message from a very learned friend who kindly passed me the rectorial address delivered by James Reid at the University of Glasgow in 1972. Reid was a prominent activist and politician in Scotland and he spoke solemnly in the address,

"It is the frustration of ordinary people excluded from the processes of decision making. The feeling of despair and hopelessness that pervades people who feel with justification that they have no real say in shaping or determining their own destinies."

What is it? Alienation, said Jimmy.

I suspect that Jimmy's notion of "alienation" serves a better footnote to Paragraph 153 of the Policy Address.

