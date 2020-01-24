The new wave of outbreaks is coming in its full fury. With a huge number of cases of unknown origin emerging across all districts of Hong Kong, the latest wave is more serious than the third wave in July. In order to curb the outbreaks, the government has tightened anti-pandemic measures one after another, including mandatory testing for people in contact with specified clusters, the closure of entertainment venues like bars, and the suspension of face-to-face classes for secondary and primary schools. Yesterday (November 30) the government announced seating restrictions would be tightened back to two diners per table and dine-in service would be stopped at 10pm. The penalties for violating the group gathering ban, the mask-wearing order and the mandatory testing order will be doubled. A hotline for reporting the offenders will also be set up.

A close examination of the four waves of outbreaks in Hong Kong can tell that they are all different in terms of the specific origin of infections as well as the pattern of spreading. The first wave of outbreaks originated from the mainland. The second wave originated from Hong Kong residents returning from Europe and America including Hong Kong students studying abroad, and bars were the major venues of virus spreading. The third wave was allegedly related to foreign sea crews who were exempted from quarantine arrangements and the virus was spread across grass-roots communities through taxi drivers and other means. As for the fourth wave, it has been spread via the dance club infection cluster. Those infected include the silver-haired cohort or people with a relatively well-off family background. The highest common factor of the four waves is of course people's negligence of the pandemic's risks and their failure to strictly observe anti-pandemic requirements. The authorities' existing penalties for violation of anti-pandemic regulations are too lax and of too little deterrence. They should be sharply strengthened.

To impose a mandatory universal testing programme, it must be accompanied by a stay-at-home order. That means the entire city will be in the condition of semi-paralysis for many days in a row. Chief Executive Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor has dismissed the idea of mandatory universal testing in Hong Kong as a mere slogan that is short of practical feasibility. The four expert advisors to the government share the same stance of opposing mandatory universal testing in Hong Kong. However, the top concern of society is what methods the authorities have in hand to bring the pandemic under control quickly. Lam's policy address mentions "sparing no effort in achieving zero infection". If the authorities fail to present a concrete blueprint of operation and explain how it can control the pandemic quickly, the public will inevitably doubt whether the target of "zero infection" suggested by the government is a mere slogan too.

明報社評2020.12.01：「清零」目標易淪口號 政府須有切實藍圖

第四波疫情急轉直下，政府進一步收緊防疫措施，社會又要回到第三波疫情時的嚴陣以待狀態。聖誕佳節臨近，無人樂見社交距離限制大幅收緊，然而疫情大爆發，首務一定是盡力切斷傳播鏈，要做的始終要做。每一波疫情都有其獨特與共通的地方，社區大規模爆發，必然是因為有人疏於防範、沒有嚴格遵守防疫要求，不過污名化個別感染群組，對於盡快控制疫情，也不見得有何幫助，當下香港最需要的思考，是如何方能走出疫情迴圈。當局若認為全民強制檢測在香港行不通，至少也得另提方法，說明「清零」不是泛泛而談的口號，而是真的有可能實現。

新一波疫情來勢洶洶，大量不明源頭個案湧現，分佈全港各區，嚴峻程度較7月第三波疫情有過之而無不及。政府為了遏阻疫情，陸續收緊防疫措施，包括針對特定群組實施強制檢測，下令部分娛樂場所諸如酒吧等停業，以及中小學停課，及至昨天，政府宣布食肆要重返一枱最多兩人、晚上10時關門的緊日子，違反限聚令、口罩令及強制檢測令的罰款將會倍增，另外還會設立舉報違規熱線等。

細察本港四波疫情，具體源頭和擴散模式皆有分別。首波疫情源頭來自內地，第二波疫情則是歐美返港人士，包括負笈海外的港青，酒吧成為重要播疫場所。第三波疫情疑與豁免外國海員檢疫有關，經由的士司機等途徑在基層社區擴散開去，至於第四波疫情，則是經由歌舞群組擴散，感染者不乏銀髮族，又或家庭背景較富裕人士。四波疫情最大共同點，當然是有人無視疫情威脅，未有嚴格遵守防疫要求，當局現行的違反防疫規定罰則太寬鬆，不夠阻嚇力，必須顯著加強。

全民強制檢測必須配合居家令，全城連續多日將要處於半停頓狀態。行政長官林鄭月娥表示，全民強制檢測在香港流於口號、沒有實際可操作性，4名政府專家顧問立場一致，不支持在香港推行全民強制檢測，然而社會最想知道的，是當局有何板斧，可以迅速將疫情控制下來。施政報告提及「力爭清零」，倘若當局拿不出具體操作藍圖，說明可以怎樣迅速控制疫情，公眾難免懷疑，政府口中的「清零」，會否也只是一個口號。

■Glossary 生字

stem : from sth to be the result of sth

stigmatise : to describe or regard as worthy of disgrace or great disapproval

unfeasible : not possible to do or achieve